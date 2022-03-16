Inclusion, bullying and barriers in the Individualized Education Plan process were discussed by all four Columbia School Board candidates at a forum Wednesday evening.
The Columbia Disability Issues Coalition hosted Suzette Waters, Andrea Lisenby, Adam Burks and incumbent Blake Willoughby at Boone County Family Resources at its in-person forum with a virtual option.
Two seats are opening up on the seven-member board in the April 5 election. Terms are three years and unpaid.
Inclusion
Burks got emotional while sharing a story about his children joining an American Sign Language club to communicate with a peer at Parkade Elementary.
He said the club changed his kids’ lives and showed them the importance of inclusion in school.
Inclusion was also an important topic for Lisenby because of her experiences having a child with disabilities in the district.
“To me, inclusiveness is more of a culture than a mandate,” Lisenby said.
Willoughby mentioned his board experience in helping write the district’s equity statement and said eliminating gendered language in district policies was important to him.
Waters said district students need to feel welcome regardless of race, gender identity and ethnicity.
“Inclusion at CPS means a lot of things, and they’re all important,” Waters said.
Candidates were asked to outline what the district does well and where it can improve concerning 504 and IEP plans, which are accommodation plans for students.
All four candidates said special education teachers were the most positive aspect of how the district accommodates students with disabilities.
When having difficult conversations about IEP plans, Waters said district administrators, teachers and parents need to remember that there’s a child at the center.
Burks said the process of applying for accommodations for his own child was difficult and confusing.
“I’ve lived it. It’s embarrassing, and it’s just a disappointment,” Burks said. “We can do better.”
Lisenby agreed improvements need to be made to the IEP process. She also said parents aren’t allowed in special education classrooms, and they have concerns about students with disabilities who can’t communicate about their day.
Willoughby said state and federal laws create barriers for teachers who want to do the right thing for students but are worried about legal repercussions. He also said there are still ways to have open conversations with parents in the community.
Response to bullying
The prevalence of bullying toward students with disabilities was part of Wednesday’s discussion, and some candidates spoke to the district’s anti-bullying policies.
Willoughby said he’s seen bullying grow on social media during the digital age.
“Social media has really become this space of bullying,” Willoughby said. “I think you can see it throughout the last three years, honestly.”
Burks said the district can better document past interactions for students with accommodations. Doing this, he said, can increase the district’s awareness of a child’s specific needs when responding to bullying situations.
The district has a process to anonymously report bullying, Waters said. She added that students gain a more powerful learning experience from having face-to-face conversations instead of getting suspended for bullying.
Lisenby said bullying is more present in the lives of students with disabilities. She added that this type of bullying is behind the scenes and that the district needs a program to encourage students to report instances of bullying.
Missourian reporter Sofi Zeman contributed to this article.