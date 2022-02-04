Community support, learning loss due to COVID-19 and legislation were addressed Friday by two of the four candidates for Columbia School Board.
The Muleskinners hosted incumbent Blake Willoughby and Suzette Waters at the Democatic club's regularly scheduled meeting via Zoom. The group will host candidates Adam Burks and Andrea Lisenby on Feb. 11.
Two seats are coming open on the seven-member board in the April 5 election. Della Streaty-Wilhoit is not running for a second term.
Community support
Throughout the panel, both candidates discussed ways the board can support the community.
Willoughby said the community needs to heal from the trauma of the pandemic and board members should make decisions to facilitate the healing process.
Waters said her priority is supporting teachers, along with focusing energy on the student mental health crisis. "If public school is the foundation of our community, then teachers are the cornerstone,” she said.
Learning loss
Both candidates cited concern for students' loss of learning throughout the pandemic.
“Our focuses need to be quality, equitable educational environments and looking at academics to address the achievement gap,” Willoughby said.
He said students' ability to retain knowledge in the face of changing school environments was another concern.
Waters said that in talking with teachers, she has heard concerns about elementary school students not reading at their grade levels as well as their lack of socialization skills.
Education legislation
Both candidates discussed potential problems with how politics affect schools.
Waters expressed concerns over a proposed Parents' Bill of Rights and how similar legislation is funneling money away from public schools. "I feel like education is kind of the current popular battleground,” she said.
Willoughby said some legislation is limiting curriculum and making it difficult for teachers to make adjustments to their lessons.
“We’re just going to have robots teaching," he said. "We’re not gonna have teachers doing the lessons that are needed to help our students engage.”
Both candidates support passage of a school bond issue on the ballot. It features two $40 million installments, in the summers of 2022 and 2024. If approved, it will fund the construction of two elementary schools.