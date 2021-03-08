Three finalists were announced Monday to succeed Peter Stiepleman as superintendent of Columbia Public Schools.
Selected by the Columbia School Board, they are:
• Erick Pruitt, deputy chief of high schools for Chicago Public Schools.
• Harold Brian Yearwood, chief operating officer for Manor Independent School District in Manor, Texas.
• Chace Ramey, chief operating officer for Iowa City Community Schools.
A virtual forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday so members of the public can learn more about each candidate.
Questions should be submitted to the search firm, Ray & Associates, in advance online; the deadline is 8 a.m. Thursday. People who don’t have access to the internet may call the district at 214-3400.
CPS-TV, which is accessible from the district’s website, will live stream the forum, or it may be watched via one of the CPS-TV cable-access television channels.
According to biographical information provided by the district, Pruitt has been an educator for 22 years, working as a classroom teacher, campus principal and district leader for schools in Chicago and Houston. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years. He and his wife, Kenya, have five children.
Yearwood has served in education for 30 years. While holding his current position as COO, he has served as assistant superintendent for academics and accountability for Manor Independent School District.
Ramey has served as a leader at the district level for more than 10 years. He also has worked as chief of staff in Kansas City Public Schools and as an assistant superintendent for human resources for the nation’s 10th largest school district, Fairfax County Public Schools in Fairfax, Virginia. He and his wife, Adleigh, have two daughters.
The search for a new superintendent started after Stiepleman announced in October that he plans to retire at the end of the school year. He has been superintendent since 2014.