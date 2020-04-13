The Columbia School Board voted Monday against a contract amendment that would compensate bus drivers and monitors while schools are closed after hearing that it would actually cause more harm than good.
The decision was made at the district’s monthly board meeting over Zoom, a video app.
The district contracts bus drivers and monitors from Student Transportation of America. The original 2014 contract mandates the district pay overhead costs for the company in the case that transportation services are no longer required.
A contract amendment was prepared that would have compensated bus drivers and monitors up to 25 hours per week, or five hours per day, in light of school closures because of COVID-19. During public comment, 11 drivers spoke up, agreeing that this amendment, though well-meaning, would cause them to lose money.
Bus driver Tynisha Salem said many drivers work more than five hours per day and some have second or third jobs. She said being paid would prohibit these drivers and monitors from claiming unemployment assistance for their other jobs.
She also said the rate at which drivers are paid fluctuates with experience, and Student Transportation of America has not said what rate drivers would be paid through the new agreement.
“I don’t think you should pay the bus drivers the money at all,” driver Heather Johnson said, adding that unemployment compensation would help more drivers. “I do believe that it’s been said that in our contract, when we are laid off, unemployment is what we file, and we file it every summer. It’s going to more than cover all our bills right now with the CARES Act.”
The drivers agreed the compensation considered by the district and Student Transportation of America would not be enough for many to sustain themselves.
Many bus drivers are already receiving unemployment assistance, the drivers said. Some said Student Transportation of America advised them to file for unemployment assistance without disclosing the possibility of payment. A few worried they would be accidentally committing fraud if they were paid while already receiving unemployment assistance.
Board members agreed to postpone the vote on the amendment to their work session next week then rescinded the motion and voted no on the amendment.
The new amendment would have cost the district $1.7 million, 67% of the district’s original budget for transportation. By sticking to the original contract, the district will pay Student Transportation of America about $1 million instead, 38% of its original contract.
Outside of the transportation agreement, the board did not discuss the update the district’s finance committee considered last week.
Two finance models were prepared that showed losses in district revenue as a result of COVID-19. In the projected worst-case scenario, the district will see a loss of $1,275,118 in expected revenue. The more optimistic model projects losses that are not as steep.
Public comment
Comments about the district’s contract with Specialized Education Services Inc. carried over from last month’s meeting. SESI staffs the district’s Center of Responsive Education, or CORE.
Tabitha Hulett said she received little support or materials from CORE to help continue her son’s education. For the next month of teaching, Hulett said she only got “a few tracing worksheets, a dry erase marker and a couple of websites.”
Hulett and Lara Wakefield, a parent and advocate for special needs students, said SESI violated student privacy and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act policy by publicly posting a contract online that included students’ names. Wakefield said the contract was online for several days before it was taken down.
Holly Sturek, a paraprofessional, recommended the district carry out professional development for staff while schools are closed.
Last school day, senior activities
In an email sent to families, the district said it hasn’t determined a last day of school yet. A decision about summer school hasn’t been made yet, according to the letter.
“Our hearts break for our seniors,” the letter said. “We continue to work on alternative plans for end-of-year activities, including graduation and prom. We have no final decisions at this time.”