This is the last of five profiles on candidates for Columbia School Board. A look at the district's $30 million bond issue can be found here.
Twenty years ago, Teresa Maledy moved back home to Columbia from Kansas City so her children could attend Columbia Public Schools.
Twenty years later, she still thinks the Columbia School Board is doing great and wants to devote herself to helping it continue. She is one of five candidates hoping to win one of two open seats on the board Tuesday.
"The ideal school board represents different aspects of the community with different constituencies and unique perspectives on ways to support the district," Maledy said.
Maledy’s perspective would be that of a bank executive, a champion for early childhood education and an experienced volunteer. She is Commerce Bank’s first female president and will retire as chair and regional CEO of Commerce Bank in June.
Darin Preis, current School Board president whose term expires this year, has worked with Maledy on the Cradle to Career Alliance and is her campaign treasurer. He called her "the perfect candidate," saying her understanding of finances will help the board use the dollars it gets most effectively.
"She’s bringing something to the table that’s not there and I think people recognize that," Pries said. "The 'return on investment' approach that one expects from a business leader is really helpful for a School Board."
Maledy, 61, has served on several boards over the years, including the Board of Trustees and the Endowment Foundation Board at her alma mater, Stephens College. She said her years of experience have taught her to be an effective board member, one who knows how to set policy that will help support a common vision and represent the various stakeholders.
She has been a champion for early childhood education in the community through her work with the Cradle to Career Alliance, of which she is a founding member. She’s served on the board for the Alliance for Early Childhood Education and formerly the Coordinating Board for Early Childhood Education.
"The CPS board must actively represent and continuously seek engagement with the community," Maledy said. "Because of the community network I actively worked with and supported during the past 20 years, I know I can impact this effort."
Valerie Shaw, Maledy’s friend and colleague at Commerce Bank, said Maledy is "a visionary person."
"She can see the big picture, and she can see down the road," Shaw said. "Not everyone can do that ... be a visionary and really carry it out and develop a plan and see through to fruition."
If elected, Maledy has three priorities: closing the academic achievement gap, developing sound strategies to attract and retain quality teachers and continuing to earn the trust, confidence and financial support of the community.
"I don’t have a specific agenda other than truly wanting to continue to have a really strong board with consistent support from the community," Maledy said.
Preis said that since Maledy is running, he doesn’t feel guilty about leaving the board this year.
"Knowing that Teresa Maledy was in the picture as a candidate made me feel so much more comfortable with stepping away because I know she’s gonna be so much better than I’ve been as a board member," Preis said.
Shaw said Maledy would make a good board member because of her ability to bring different groups of people together and her integrity. Shaw said she witnessed this at Commerce Bank when Maledy would work with other groups and community banks. She said Maledy really made people feel like part of the whole.
"She would always downplay her role and play up your role," Shaw said.
Maledy’s role as a mother also invests her in the district. She has older children who graduated several years ago, and she also has three adopted children: a fourth-grader, a second-grader and a kindergartener, all at Grant Elementary School.
"I’ve been very pleased with Grant community, which is made up of so many engaged parents," Maledy said. "I also appreciate how the teachers and administrators are very creative and supportive of the children as individuals."
Maledy said having kids in the district helps her understand the emotions behind school issues, particularly redistricting, on a personal level. As Columbia continues to grow, the board will have to occasionally redraw the boundary lines to avoid overcrowding schools. The next time will be in 2019 to accommodate the new southwest middle school.
Maledy said that although she has learned the board intends to be more data-driven in making those decisions, she wants to also be thoughtful about keeping the schools balanced and diverse. She wants to work together with the community when the time comes.
"I think, hopefully, being as transparent as we can and sharing information as it is available with the parents will help the citizens, the students and parents prepare a little bit better," Maledy said.
She supports the steps the board has taken to improve school security, "such as having security where you need to be buzzed in and that the doors are locked (otherwise)."
"I think they have more video cameras available, which is good," Maledy said. "They have a strong relationship with the Columbia Police Department. I think that’s all very helpful, but I do think each time one of these terrible, tragic events happen we need to look at the playbook again and make sure we’re doing everything that we can to look at what’s vulnerable. It just means continually revisiting that."
The Columbia Missouri National Education Association has endorsed Maledy for this election.
A statement from the group read: "We believe Teresa Maledy’s experiences as a mom, an activist for Cradle to Career and other early education programs, an accomplished businesswoman, and an active community member will enhance the Columbia School Board."
Supervising editor is Elizabeth Brixey.