Seven students in Columbia Public Schools achieved what is nationally considered a near-impossible task: a perfect score on the ACT.
On Monday, the Columbia School Board will recognize the following students for acing the exam with a score of 36:
- Jasper Holland, Battle High School
- Yogev Angelovici, Rock Bridge High School
- Kyle Chen, Rock Bridge
- Bethany Eppinger, Rock Bridge
- Emma Howell, Rock Bridge
- Brandon Kim, Rock Bridge
- Elizabeth Sherwin, Rock Bridge
Fewer than 1% of test takers receive a 36 on the ACT annually, according to Ivy Lounge Test Prep, an SAT and ACT preparation and tutoring organization. Last year, 10 Columbia students received perfect scores.
The district pays for juniors to take the ACT and provides classes to prepare for it, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in a text Friday.
"We're very proud that our schools continue to exceed state and national averages on the ACT," said Baumstark.
The board is expected to adopt a new, state-mandated recording policy regarding Individualized Education Plan (IEP) or 504 plan meetings. The policy comes from a state law that took effect Aug. 28 and prohibits districts from banning parents from recording meetings about their child's education plans. The law states that guardians must inform the district of plans to record a meeting no more than 24 hours in advance.
The district has complied with the policy since it took effect. Last month, Baumstark said the district was waiting to update the policy on its website until the board formally adopts it.
Also on Monday, Superintendent Brian Yearwood will provide an update on the comprehensive five-year plan to make educational improvements in the district. Heather McArthur, chief financial officer, will present an annual update on the district's Nutrition Services program, which saw a dramatic spike in revenue in September.
The board will vote on whether to extend its COVID-19 plan for another month. The plan gives the superintendent the authority to enforce a mask mandate. One has been in place since mid-August.
Consent agenda
The board will adopt an item that shortens the filing period for School Board election candidates. For the April 2022 election, filing opens at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8 and ends at 5 p.m. on Dec. 28. Board Members Della Streaty-Wilhoit and Blake Willoughby's terms will expire this April.
Battle, Rock Bridge and Hickman high schools will enter five charter agreements with Doc & Norm Direct for athletics transportation and one field trip, for a total cost of $3,740. According to board documents, the charters are needed to fulfill the district's need for bus drivers amid a COVID-19-related shortage.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It will be streamed live on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district's website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.