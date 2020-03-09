Columbia Public Schools will communicate any changes made in response to the new coronavirus but does not plan to close schools as of now, the district said at its monthly school board meeting Monday. Superintendent Peter Stiepleman gave an update on the district’s preparation for COVID-19.
He said the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) provides guidance for what to do in exceptional circumstances. The department is encouraging districts to submit a plan for alternate methods of instruction in the event that schools need to be closed.
The presentation included a “pandemic plan,” which shows that the district gets its information from city and county health and police departments, the DESE and MU, among others. This comes at a time when school districts around the country are closing to address health concerns.
Beginning in the 2020-21 school year, districts will be able to implement an alternative method of instruction to make up for hours lost or canceled under emergency circumstances, according to legislation passed in 2019. Districts can make up to 36 hours of instruction using the alternative method, which does not have to include in-person instruction.
A March 5 memo from DESE said alternative methods of instruction can assist schools in planning for possible closure related to COVID-19.
“It is important to remember that this is not the first time that illness, natural disaster or other events have affected school operations,” the memo said. “(DESE) has historically worked with districts when exceptional circumstances cause school closures.”
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district is creating plans for alternate methods of instruction. She said there are different plans for different groups of students, including those in secondary education — where online learning is easier — those in special education and those in elementary education.
Students with compromised immune systems are encouraged to work with a counselor to create a plan to deal with COVID-19, Stiepleman said. The same goes if students have parents with compromised immune systems. These plans could be similar to plans made to help students manage seizures or asthma and could include online coursework or credit recovery.
Stiepleman echoed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations. These include “common-sense preventative actions for students and staff,” including staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes appropriately, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and washing hands often for at least 20 seconds.
He said some districts might be concerned about staffing, especially custodial staff, but said Columbia Public Schools has a good staff on hand. The custodial plan in the district will remain the same, Stiepleman said, noting that “head custodians have been sent a video explaining the coronavirus.” Baumstark said all communication shared with the board would also be shared with parents and staff to help address any questions related to the coronavirus.
Review of special education contract
The district discussed its contract with Specialized Education of Missouri Inc., a division of Catapult Learning, which provides specialized education for K-5 students with disabilities. No decisions were made regarding the approval of the contract, but Stiepleman said the contract will be voted on in April.
Columbia Public Schools approved its current contract with Catapult/SESI in August 2019 to implement its FOCUS program at the center. Catapult provides services to students who have individualized education programs, or IEPs, that include specific guidelines for the student. The contract with Catapult was extended by a month to allow for public discussion.
Stiepleman presented survey results, which showed feedback from parents about the Following One’s Course Until Successful, or FOCUS, program. The survey, which received responses from 40% of families, was conducted by the instructional organization and featured positive feedback from parents. The FOCUS program can serve up to 36 students.
Surveys were mailed out, sent home via students’ backpacks and parents were called about the survey, according to the district.
A move to Roseta Avenue Learning Center might be in store for SESI. The district proposed a move to the building, which formerly housed an elementary school and currently hosts “therapy services such as speech or language therapy,” according to the district’s website. The plan would include moving some preschool programs into the Center of Responsive Education but keeping them under district instruction.
Stiepleman said that the move would not be costly and that it would still be able to accommodate the district’s behavioral staff now located at the learning center. The program would keep its cap of 36 students even if the move occurs.
Regarding the use of seclusion rooms at the current center, Stiepleman said the district was prohibited from publicly discussing individual cases. Stiepleman said that although there were cameras in the building, footage could not be shared with the public.
“So, we know what’s going on?” board member Paul Cushing said. Stiepleman confirmed that yes, the district can monitor the building.
Board members discussed additions to the upcoming contract. They are:
- Specials classes integrated into the program such as physical education, arts, music and field trips.
- Clearer communication channels for parents to report concerns and complaints.
- Extension of students’ school days, such as with specials classes.
- Clarification of program supervision, including regularly scheduled times of district meetings with the organization.
Seclusion and restraint in Columbia schools were discussed at a House hearing last week. Neither the district nor Catapult Learning attended, with the district saying the invitation was sent on short notice. Catapult was said to use seclusion rooms at the House hearing.
Previous concerns from students and parents were raised at September’s board meeting regarding the district’s seclusion and restraint policies. In December, the board adjusted its requirements for reporting such incidents to be within 10 days of their occurrence.