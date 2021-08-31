On Friday morning, Katie Doherty waited with her fourth grader for a school bus that never came. Finally, Doherty's husband drove their daughter to Beulah Ralph Elementary School. It wasn't the first time that week they had to pick her up or drop her off because of bus problems.
"Things have been very unclear," Doherty said of bus service during the first week of classes for Columbia Public Schools. "The system has seemed unprepared."
Headaches around bus service happen at the start of every school year, but this year is worse than usual, parents say. The main reason is a shortage in bus drivers.
"This year and last year, there has been a nationwide shortage of drivers — Columbia is no different," district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said in an email Thursday. "We could use eight to nine more drivers at a minimum at this time."
Kyle Kelley lives outside the city limits and relies on buses to get his children to school. He said the morning bus didn't show up last Tuesday or Wednesday.
"This isn't a new problem — there are delays at the start of every year. STA has been really disappointing," he said, referring to Student Transportation of America, a national bus service for Columbia and other public school districts.
In addition to bus no-shows, delays are also an issue. In a newsletter emailed to families Friday, Gentry Middle School principal Josh Johnson said, "It is possible for some students not to arrive home until 2-2½ hours after school has been dismissed. If you prefer to pick up your student until these bus issues have been resolved, please feel free to do so."
The shortage of drivers exists whether the school bus system is outsourced or district-run, Curt Macysyn, executive director of the National School Transportation Association, told CNN recently.
A survey the association conducted from July 23 to Aug. 6 found that 51% of 1,500 school transportation professionals described their driver shortage as "severe," according to a news release. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported Monday that certain St. Louis-area districts are more than a dozen drivers under their goal.
About 9,500 students are taking the bus to school in Columbia this fall. About 200 buses serve the district, Baumstark said. Calls and emails to STA last week to find out more about the bus driver shortage were not answered.
One experienced STA bus driver, speaking on the condition of anonymity to protect their employment and union status, has worked through the strain of bus driving first hand. "Right now, we don't have sub drivers to cover if someone is sick. Mechanics, staff, if they aren't in dispatch, they're driving right now."
"We need at minimum 25 drivers, and that's a conservative estimate," the driver said late last week.
"I know with our company, starting pay is only a little over $16," the driver said. "It's a big job. We have the lives of others in our hands every single day. We don't get benefits like other jobs — I'm experienced and haven't even bothered trying to get dental, medical or anything like that. Why would people take on this amount of responsibility when they can get another job with more benefits and better pay?"
Half of respondents cited rate of pay as a major factor in their struggle to find drivers, according to the National School Transportation Association survey, and 38% cited a lack of benefits.
Kelley said he doesn't blame the driver for problems in getting his children to school.
"I'm sure they're new to the route," he said. "I just think about a young child, with no spatial awareness getting dropped off at the wrong stop. It's definitely a safety concern."
Doherty has observed STA employees doing double-duty. "We noticed that our route scheduler was also driving our child home from school," she said last week.
As for Monday, it was another last-minute run to school in the family car for Doherty's daughter. The bus didn't show.