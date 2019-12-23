High school juniors and seniors in Columbia Public Schools interested in a career in construction will have a new opportunity to learn about the industry beginning in March.
Introduction to Construction Trades will allow students to learn the basics of the construction industry and explore career paths through a six-week collaborative program with Columbia contractor Emery Sapp and Sons.
The program is intended to push forward the idea that students have options beyond college after graduating from high school and to address a construction labor shortage in Missouri.
Associated General Contractors of America and the software company Autodesk on Aug. 27 released the results of a survey showing that construction companies in Missouri have trouble finding qualified workers.
Among 41 construction firms in Missouri, four out of five five reported having a hard time filling hourly craft positions, such as heavy equipment operators or concrete workers. Half said it’s hard to find people for salaried positions such as project managers.
The research showed that 51% of the Missouri construction companies that responded said they have engaged with career-building programs for high school or college students in the past year.
As of last week, seven high school students in Missouri were in construction apprenticeship programs, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Two of those are in an apprenticeships offered by Thomas Construction at Lake Career and Technical Center in Camdenton.
Jackie Jenkins, director of the center, said in an email that apprenticeship programs not only let students learn beyond the “traditional school walls” but also enable providers to “build or mold” their future workforce.
Columbia Public Schools’ program will emphasize the idea that studentshave many choices after graduating from high school.
“Not every kid has to go to college,” Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said in an interview this fall with the Columbia Missourian, KBIA and KOMU. “Every kid has to have a plan.”
Jennifer Rukstad, Columbia Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for secondary schools, agreed.
”I think that our society and our community really reflect that there are a lot of different routes” students can take, she said.
Rukstad said Emery Sapp and Sons will offer the program this spring to seven to 10 high school juniors and seniors, and the students will gather twice a week in the morning before their first class of the day.
Rukstad said the program’s main component will help the students learn the terms and techniques needed to prepare them for a career in construction, covering fundamentals such as safety, job site readiness and a basic introduction to heavy equipment. Students will get to use equipment simulators and have both lab time and field trips to gain hands-on experience.
”We want to give students a way to potentially become engaged in this particular industry,” Rukstad said.
The Columbia School Board approved the program during its Dec. 9 meeting.
Rukstadsaid CPS and Emery Sapp and Sons have yet to decide when to begin accepting student applications to the program.
Sara Snodderley, workforce development and recruitment specialist at Emery Sapp and Sons, said in an email that the company wants to give back to the community and strengthen the local workforce.
Rukstad said the school district hopes to find more opportunities for students to learn outside of traditional classrooms.
“We’re fairly conditioned within the bounds of the school day and the school year,” she said.