With spring break around the corner, the Columbia School Board will consider the approval of school enrichment programs for next year.
The agenda for Monday’s meeting includes a presentation on the district’s revenue and expenditures, a grant approval for expanding robotics programs and a new program aimed to expose students to new careers.
Revenue update
Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur will present an update on the board’s revenue and projected budget for the next school year.
On Wednesday, McArthur told the Finance Committee the decrease in enrollment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic may impact funding received from the state. Following the recent agreement on teacher salary increases, the expenditures are rapidly expanding. To increase the revenue and keep up with such expenses, the committee discussed the possibility of introducing a tax levy on a ballot in 2024.
FIRST robotics programs
The administration will request approval for a grant application with Dana Inc. to grow FIRST robotics programs in the district. FIRST programs give students the opportunity to learn about robotics and engineering innovation while engaging in problem-solving, teamwork and technical skills. Jefferson Middle School robotics team coach Kate McKenzie is the applicant on the form, which requests $36,000.
With this grant, Dana Inc. would sponsor the formation of the new after-school FIRST LEGO League and First Tech Challenge teams as well as sponsor the Columbia Area FIRST LEGO League tournament in the fall. The district’s goal for 2022 is to form 17 new FIRST LEGO League teams at elementary and middle schools as well as three new FIRST Tech Challenge teams at high schools.
According to the grant proposal, stipends for teachers to lead after-school FIRST teams and clubs at elementary, middle and high schools were approved in October. This grant would further help grow FIRST programs across the district.
Charter buses
With the approval of the consent agenda, the board will ratify about $30,700 in bus charter contracts. The district will continue contracting Doc & Norm Direct to provide student transportation for various extracurricular activities.
Throughout the year, the district has relied on charter buses in the face of pandemic-related school bus driver shortages, according to board documents.
Show Me Careers
Also on the consent agenda is a new program to assist teachers in preparing lesson plans that expose students to local career opportunities, especially in fields experiencing shortages. The program, Show Me Careers, is the result of a partnership between the Missouri Chamber Foundation and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce to create a career pipeline for local youths.
The pilot program, planned for June 6-10, will include teams from Blue Ridge Elementary, Oakland Middle and Battle High schools. The participants will receive a minimum $500 stipend provided by the Missouri Chamber Foundation and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education base-level grant funding. The program will serve the Columbia Chamber service area, including educators from private schools, and will focus largely on real-world learning efforts in its curriculum.
Special recognition
The board will recognize:
- Hickman High School students and brothers Hayden and Hank Benter, as well as Rock Bridge High School student Carter McCallister, for becoming state champions in their respective Class 4 divisions at the MSHSAA Wrestling State Championships.
- Jefferson Middle School math teacher Cassidy Urie for receiving the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
- The members of the Columbia School Board for their service and dedication to the school district. This recognition will come a week after the Missouri School Boards’ Association’s designated School Board Recognition Week.
How to watch the meeting
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It will be livestreamed on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district’s website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.