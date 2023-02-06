Columbia Public Schools said it would be a challenge to meet new nutrition standards proposed by the Biden administration on Friday.
The proposal established a new set of guidelines for sugar and sodium content in school meals.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the plan begins by introducing more foods with whole grains in the fall of 2024.
By 2025, there would be limits on products high in added sugar, such as yogurt, cereals and flavored milks. Every two years after 2025, the sodium limit for breakfast and lunch would be reduced by 10% until 2029.
Laina Fullum, director of Columbia Public Schools Nutrition Services, said these new guidelines are unrealistic for a number of reasons.
First, vendors who are formulating school meals would need to completely rework their products — something Fullum said they are not ready to do. These changes would likely affect the flavor profile of the meals offered, making students less likely to participate in school meal programs. This would result in a loss of revenue for the schools, Fullum said.
Fullum said the district faced similar challenges when the current dietary recommendations were implemented.
"We worked very hard to get to this level, and it makes it more challenging to go to the next level," Fullum said. In terms of nutrition, she said CPS is already doing well and additional restrictions are unnecessary.
The current guidelines for schools cap the sodium content at 1,770 milligrams for elementary students. There are currently no limits on added sugar for school meals, according to a recent USDA report to Congress, making the proposed change the first restriction on added sugar in school meals.
This plan is part of a broader initiative by the Biden administration to address childhood obesity and diabetes. According to the updated federal dietary guidelines, the majority of children in all age groups largely consume more sodium and sugar than is recommended for a healthy diet.
According to these guidelines, children ages 5-8 should consume less than 1,500 milligrams of sodium each day and sugar should make up less than 10% of their caloric intake.
