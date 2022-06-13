The last time John White, director of safety and security for Columbia Public Schools, formally addressed the Columbia School Board was in 2018. It was shortly after a teenage gunman killed 17 students and teachers at a Florida high school. White's topic that night was safety measures in the schools.
On Monday, weeks after another teenage gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, White was back to update the board on safety protocols and improvements since 2018.
"We are hoping that this gives everybody a little bit of peace, that we are working every single day, and we’ll continue to push forward," he said.
White said that only six of the more than 40 buildings in the district are missing proximity card readers, or card-reading door locks — up from 19 buildings in 2018. All are expected to have proximity card readers by the end of the 2022-2023 school year, he said, and each reader will be accessible by all Columbia police officers.
“We continue to work with the architects to evaluate the remaining buildings that we have left,” White said in his presentation.
All district buildings now have outdoor security cameras, a total of 1,300, and all district buildings require buzz-in entry. White said security upgrades totaling about $6 million have been put in place over the past four years.
White said seven armed security officers were added to the district’s safety and security division over the past four years. In 2018, the division had four armed school resource officers. The position was scrapped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, White said, there are two full-time SROs, the result of a partnership between the district and the Columbia Police Department to bring them back this past school year. Two more SROs will be added this coming year.
Earlier in the school year, four students from Battle and Hickman high schools appeared before the board demanding metal detectors and increased protections at schools.
“We are not immune to gun violence in Columbia Public Schools,” Karli Jones, a Hickman freshman and organizer of the group, Students for Change, said at the Feb. 13 meeting.
Teresa Gooch, a vice president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, the teachers' union, became emotional when she talked about safety concerns as an advocate for district employees and students.
“In Texas, 19 students who didn't see the last day, and many more were injured or traumatized by seeing their classmates or teachers shot,” Gooch, her voice shaking, said during her report to the board. “Many things surrounding an event like this are not in the school district's control. However, those things that are should be reviewed and updated as necessary."
After the meeting, board member Blake Willoughby said John McDonald will join the Missouri School Boards' Association to consult on school safety. McDonald was in charge of safety and security in the Jefferson County School District in Colorado, the district that includes Columbine High School. He was hired by the district for his experience handling safety in schools.
Budget approved
Following a public hearing last week, the board approved a final budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Expenditures will increase to over $263 million, up $16.1 million from the 2021-2022 fiscal year. District revenue is projected to decrease $13 million, to about $262 million.
Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur said the district’s budget priorities are improved employee compensation, the Jefferson Middle School STEAM remodel, the Russell Boulevard Elementary addition and expanding special education and student support programs.
The district has planned $76.8 million in capital projects, and full-time employee benefits and salaries will account for $10.2 million of the budget. Starting pay for teachers will also increase, up to $40,250 from $39,050.
The operating budget calls for $1.4 million more in spending than in revenues. McArthur said this will be covered by a planned spend down built up in prior years.
COVID-19 sick leave extended
The board approved extending COVID-19 sick leave for district employees for the next six months, with a phaseout starting Dec. 1.
Paid leave will now be for five days rather than 10, reflecting the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, McArthur said.
District employees took 21,000 hours of paid leave in the 2021-2022 school year, according to board documents. The changes are expected to save the district $250,000.
Other updates
Minus board member Jeanne Snodgrass, the board unanimously approved the consent agenda's contract agreements and policy changes. However, members moved to strike the Equal Opportunity School Collaboration Agreement. It would have paid an outside contractor $81,000 to help identify and enroll historically underrepresented students into advanced placement and international baccalaureate courses at Battle, Rock Bridge and Hickman high schools.
Outgoing school board secretary Tracy Davenport was recognized for her 27 years with the district, which came to an end Monday evening. Davenport was a teacher with the district for 20 years, then served as board secretary for the past seven years. Board members and others praised her for her dedication.
Davenport's successor will be Noel McDonald.