When it comes to how their lunch ended up on their plate, the students at Windsor Street Montessori School are perhaps a bit more involved in the process than their peers at other schools.
The students, ranging from ages 3 to 12 years old, plant fruits and vegetables in a garden located on the school grounds. According to Gabi Weir Vera, the school’s chef, this allows each child to take an active role in the sustainability process.
“At this school, the focus of our sustainability education is to really show the kids the full cycle of food,” Vera said.
The children are each responsible for their waste, and, therefore, they are familiar with how sustainability looks each day, Vera said.
This was evident when Mayor Brian Treece visited the school to present the Mayor’s Award on Tuesday. He spoke with the children about the paper towels being placed in the trash, but the children corrected him saying they place their paper towels in the compost.
Their garden includes tomatoes, beans, peppers, squash, mint, chives and thyme. The educators demonstrate each plant’s cycle beginning with planting the seed, turning the waste into soil and growing food from that soil.
The children not only watch the educators garden, but they also participate in gardening. The children transfer the compost to the garden beds, plant the seeds, remove weeds and harvest the garden.
The children learn to appreciate food more when they grow it themselves, according to Mary Windmiller, the school’s director.
The school also helps the children begin to think about the value of using local farmers to buy eggs, milk, vegetables and meat. Buying locally also helps reduce the amount of carbon admissions it takes to transport the food, said Windmiller.
“If it wasn’t for COVID, we’d be visiting those places and taking the kids actually there,” Mary Windmiller said. Going to the local businesses gives the children experiential learning, which Windmiller said makes it easier for them to remember.
They source their meat from Patchwork Family Farms, a nonprofit local organization. The company collaborates with farmers in the Columbia area. It processes and sells pork for family farms to get the pork to more local restaurants and establishments.
“I choose to buy from them because I know that I have a guaranteed high-quality product at a reasonable price that makes it doable for places like ours,” Vera said.
They source their milk from Ozark Mountain Creamery, which they say they chose because the company uses glass bottles rather than plastic bottles. When the school is finished with the glass bottles, they return the bottles to the creamery for the company to reuse. Within the last year the school has eliminated 45 gallons of plastic jugs a month.