Schools with greatest need have least experienced teachers

With 26 years of teaching under her belt, Battle High School science teacher Rachel Tinsley plans to retire at the end of the school year.
Tinsley has spent her entire career at Columbia Public Schools. She taught for 16 years at Hickman High School before moving to Battle when it opened in 2013.
Although Tinsley isn’t Battle’s only veteran teacher, her years of teaching more than double the school’s average years of experience of professional staff, making her upcoming exit significant in more ways than one.
An unequal distribution of teacher experience across the district points to challenges with teacher retention at schools where students have greater needs because they come from low-income families. The pandemic has only made it worse. Improving teacher retention at these schools could help solve it.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, at Battle, in northeastern Columbia, where nearly half its students qualify for free and reduced-cost lunch, average teacher experience was 11.6 years in the 2021-2022 school year — the year for which most recent data on teacher experience was available — compared to 14.4 years at Hickman in north-central Columbia and 14.5 at Rock Bridge High School in southern Columbia.
This disparity in teaching experience is even greater among elementary schools.
In the same school year, Midway Heights Elementary School, in the northwestern part of the district, had more than six years in average teacher experience, at 15.3 years, than did Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School in northeastern Columbia, at nine years. While less than a quarter of students qualify for free and reduced-cost lunch at Midway Heights, nearly all students at Alpha Hart Lewis qualify for free and reduced-cost lunch.
A Missourian review of DESE data found this correlation between teacher experience and free and reduced-cost lunch rates in district elementary and high schools. The review shows that average years of teacher experience is lower at elementary and high schools where more students qualify for free and reduced-cost lunch.
For example:
• At Alpha Hart Lewis, 99.8% of students qualify for free and reduced-cost lunch this year, according to data from the district. At Midway Heights, the percentage is less than a quarter of that, at 22.2%.
• At 48.2%, nearly half of Battle students qualify for free and reduced-cost lunch compared to 33.2% at Hickman and 17.5% at Rock Bridge.
These gaps in experience among district schools are important because teacher experience can affect student achievement, according to a 2016 study from Learning Policy Institute. Using standardized test scores, the study found that students learn more when teachers have more experience.
Se Woong Lee, associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis at MU, said student achievement is visibly affected by the experience of a teacher in their first few years of teaching. Student outcomes are positively related to teacher experience, he said.
The implications on retention
Mark McDermott, associate dean for teacher education and student services in the University of Iowa College of Education, said improving teacher retention at the schools with less experienced teachers could help balance average teacher experience in schools across the district. McDermott is also a clinical professor of science education and a core part of his job is training the country’s future teachers.
Although the district’s overall teacher retention rate is at 86%, according to board documents from a Columbia School Board meeting on Dec. 12, average teacher experience at individual schools suggests that some schools have better teacher retention than others.
McDermott said schools should work to create an environment where staff feel supported enough that they want to stay.
“We want every student at every school to be in a situation that is an effective learning opportunity for them,” he said. “Part of that is having teachers who have been well prepared and who have experience.”
Columbia Public Schools is focusing more on retention this year than it has in the past, said Michelle Holz, interim assistant superintendent for human resources.
"Retainment is the new recruitment," Holz said. "We're really focusing hard on retaining the staff that we have because there aren't all these people out there (looking for jobs right now)."
The Human Resources Department has set up a committee that will focus on recruitment and retention. The first meeting was in November.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district is focusing on improving retention at the district level because teacher contracts are with the district, not with a specific school.
"You're contracted with Columbia Public Schools," Baumstark said in response to the data. "You are not contracted with a particular building. Every building has positives and challenges."
Baumstark said improving retention for the district, overall, will positively impact all district schools.
Noelle Gilzow, president of Columbia Missouri National Education Association and a science teacher at Hickman, said teachers at Title I and lower-income schools often need more resources to address the needs of their students. This can cause increased burnout and transferring at those schools.
David Wilson, director of the district's Assessment, Intervention and Data Department, acknowledged this trend in turnover rates.
"We do tend to see a trend of higher turnover rates at buildings that are Title I," Wilson said. "It is not exclusively true and it's not true every year at every building."
After two years at a school, teachers can transfer to another school in the district. The transfer process begins in November and ends in March.
Ann Alofs has taught third grade at West Boulevard Elementary School for 13 years. Before that, she taught at Benton Elementary School for 16 years. Both are Title I schools, a federal designation that means that at least 40% of their students come from low-income households.
“It’s all of the things our students bring to school that get in the way of learning,” Alofs said. “The child who is homeless or has a parent incarcerated or even lost a parent has trauma, which has to be dealt with to find the safe space to learn. Then they have to work harder to make those connections in the brain so the learning sticks. The teaching and learning isn’t impossible — it is just more challenging.”
Across the country, higher teacher turnover happens at Title I schools. According to Lexia, a company that creates curricula, assessments and professional learning programs, students from low-income backgrounds often need additional support because of experiences they face outside of school, such as homelessness or having parents who work multiple jobs and don't have time to spend helping with homework.
A 2019 case study on teacher retention and attrition at Title I elementary schools from Northcentral University followed 15 Title I elementary school teachers. The study found that participants experienced burnout because of “a lack of administrative support, heavy workload, favoritism, student behavior and lack of academic achievement.”
Tinsley said she thinks Battle needs additional resources because of the higher-needs students it serves. She thinks it's harder for Battle to hire and retain teachers than it is for Hickman or Rock Bridge, neither of which have high percentages of students who come from low-income households.
“Our clientele is different,” Tinsley said. “Some of those things that happen outside of class; we need more support for that.”
How the pandemic fits in
Tinsley could have retired last year. But she didn't — and not because she wasn’t financially ready or because she didn’t want to retire yet.
She stayed because she was concerned Battle would not be able to find a quality replacement to fill her position.
“I didn’t want to leave my team in the throes of trying to hire somebody right now,” Tinsley said.
A nationwide teacher shortage, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has hurt teacher retention and made it more difficult for administrators to find qualified, experienced teachers to hire.
In Columbia, administrators have said that being in a good place with core teaching positions filled, the district has not felt the full effects of the nationwide teacher shortage.
However, some district teachers think the effects have been more significant. Alofs said that in 28 years of teaching, she hardly ever heard of teachers in the district quitting in the middle of the school year. But this year, she said, she has noticed more district teachers leaving midyear.
Holz said these midyear departures are an ordinary part of teachers’ personal lives shifting. This has become more prevalent with the pandemic, as mental health plays a larger factor in life decisions. She said that while she has noticed an increase in midyear resignations, it is consistent with what was expected the past couple of years.
"It's become a sort of new norm," Holz said.
Since the beginning of November, the district’s hiring website had listed 10 teaching positions in total open for the "remainder of the year." These are positions that were filled at the beginning of the year but are now looking for hires. All of these positions are no longer listed.
In October, the Missouri State Board of Education’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission, which provides recommendations to the board, reported the pandemic’s effects on teacher retention.
According to the report, the statewide retention rate for beginning teachers in public schools after three years dropped 8.5% in the 2020-21 school year from the year before. This drop in retention is making it harder for districts to fill positions with qualified teachers, according to the report.
The report also found that teacher retention in the state is worse at schools with higher free and reduced-cost lunch rates.
Last school year, less than half — 47.3% — of Missouri’s teachers stayed at schools with the highest rates of students qualifying for free and reduced-cost lunch after three years of teaching. For teachers at schools with the lowest rates of students qualifying, retention was 10.1% higher.
Baumstark said while there is a perception in Columbia that there isn't enough support for district schools with higher needs, this is not the case.
She said what might have looked like a "mass hiring" because of many teachers leaving was actually the creation of new positions made possible by the allocation of additional resources and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, federal COVID-19 funds.
"There were a number of positions being added that were brand new," Baumstark said. "(It was) not to replace some sort of mass exodus, which we did not have."
Making them want to stay
Tinsley said she thinks a combination of more training, higher pay, a lighter workload and more respect would improve teacher retention at schools.
“I need to know that if I have a kid with a behavior issue, I can get help with that,” she said. “I need to know that the parents are on my side, that we’re all a team.”
McDermott, of the University of Iowa, said improving teacher retention at schools can start with universities reaching out to their alumni.
“We can connect with our graduates via Zoom or Skype or whatever in ways now that seem a lot more normal and natural than they used to,” he said. “Let’s take advantage of that.”
Staying connected with graduates and giving them the opportunity to talk through issues or problems they are coming across as teachers, McDermott said, could help keep them in the profession and at their schools.
Addressing teacher mental health is another way that schools can improve teacher retention.
At a School Board special work session in September, Chief Equity Officer Carla London discussed the district’s efforts to expand mental health resources for teachers, including compassion fatigue presentations for all first-year teachers.
“Several of our employees have said they need some additional support,” London said.
Last year, the Human Resources Department started an Appreciation Committee to recognize and thank staff. For example, the committee sent small gifts to custodians recently to say thank you for what they do every day. Holz said this committee is in "full force" this year.
The department also plans to set up Zoom meetings with new teachers to gather more ideas on how to keep them.
Induction programs, which give support and guidance to new, inexperienced teachers and help them navigate their first years of teaching, are another way to improve teacher retention. According to the National Education Association, teachers who receive targeted support in the first years of their career are more likely to stay in teaching.
The district offers a first- and second-year teacher induction program where new teachers are brought together throughout the year for professional development, according to Shelli Adams, director of school improvement for Columbia Public Schools. First-year teachers meet every month, while second year teachers meet every two months.
Mentorship programs in schools also help to retain teachers, according to the National Education Association.
McDermott said some states require a mentorship program. According to the Missouri State Teachers Association, the State Board of Education requires school districts to provide mentoring programs for certified teachers.
Adams said all first- and second-year teachers are required to have mentors in the district. Mentors generally teach at the same school as the mentee and often stay the same for both years of mentorship.
"The whole goal is that it's supportive and not just a hoop you have to jump through because DESE says you have to jump through it," Adams said.
McDermott said although a formal mentoring program can be beneficial, in his experience, informal mentorships can be just as helpful. “I think anything like that where we can connect teachers together" makes a difference, he said.
However, there must be enough experienced teachers at a school for a mentorship program to work well, McDermott said. “You couldn’t really have a school with mostly new teachers,” he said. “You have to have some teachers who could be the mentors.”
Alofs also said mentorships are vital for teachers.
“Even though you go through a pretty rigorous teacher education program, you don’t know what you don’t know until you’re sitting in front of a group of children,” she said. “It’s really helpful to have some stability in terms of other teachers around you telling you, ‘Hey, here’s something you can try.’”
Missourian reporter Marta Mieze contributed to this article.