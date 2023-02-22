 Skip to main content
Selling and saving go together this cookie season for mid-Missouri Girl Scout

Jenni Elliott has sold thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies since she became a Daisy in kindergarten. She has sold cookies in the rain, sleet and snow to meet her goals.

Jenni Elliott, 14, laughs with fellow Girl Scout McKenzie Reams

Jenni Elliott, 14, laughs with troop-mate McKenzie Reams, 15, on Wednesday, at their Ninth Street booth in Columbia. “My favorite cookie (is) either Peanut Butter Patties or Caramel deLites,” Elliott said. “Peanut Butter Patties taste like Reese’s, which is my favorite candy, and Caramel deLites are just really good. I don’t know how to explain it — they’re just the best.”

This year, Jenni, 14, has her eye on using her personal "cookie credits" to take a big trip: to participate in a STEM camp in Hawaii this summer through the Girl Scout Destinations program. Similar to frequent flyer miles, cookie credits are earned from every box of cookies Jenni sells after she reaches her annual quota. She's been saving her credits for eight years.

Members of Girl Scout Troop 70077 sell cookies to passersby

Members of Girl Scout Troop 70077 sell cookies to passersby Wednesday on Ninth Street in Columbia. Customers ordered a variety of cookies, including the ever-popular Thin Mints, Lemonades and Caramel deLites.
Trinity Summers, 15, McKenzie Reams, 15, and Jenni Elliott, 14, talk

From left: Trinity Summers, 15, McKenzie Reams, 15, and Jenni Elliott, 14, talk about how cold their hands are while selling Girl Scout Cookies on Wednesday in Columbia. “Being a Girl Scout is like having fun with other people (and) meeting new people,” Reams said.
Jenni Elliott, 14, (left) and Trinity Summers, 15, (right) break down Girl Scout cookie boxes

Jenni Elliot, 14, left, and Trinity Summers, 15, break down Girl Scout cookie boxes on Wednesday at their Ninth Street booth in Columbia. “Girl Scouts to me is more of an adventure. It’s really fun to do,” Summers said. “My favorite thing about Girl Scouts is giving people happiness whenever they buy cookies — because what cookies don’t make people happy?”
