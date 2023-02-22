Selling and saving go together this cookie season for mid-Missouri Girl Scout

Jenni Elliott has sold thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies since she became a Daisy in kindergarten. She has sold cookies in the rain, sleet and snow to meet her goals.
This year, Jenni, 14, has her eye on using her personal "cookie credits" to take a big trip: to participate in a STEM camp in Hawaii this summer through the Girl Scout Destinations program. Similar to frequent flyer miles, cookie credits are earned from every box of cookies Jenni sells after she reaches her annual quota. She's been saving her credits for eight years.
"When I was little, most of the time I was, like, really wanting to buy something" through a Girl Scouts catalog, Jenni said. "A lot of the other girls would buy little things, and I really wanted to. But as I got older, I knew why I was saving them and how important it was."
Jenni, an eighth-grader at Southern Boone Middle School in Ashland, is among the many Girl Scouts you may be seeing or hearing from right now as the 2023 cookie season gets underway. For her, selling and saving go together like the crunchy outside and creamy inside of a peanut butter Do-Si-Do.
If this year is anything like last year, Girl Scouts nationally can expect to sell $800 million in cookies — or 200 million boxes, almost enough to put a box in the hands of every adult in America, according to the organization.
Sales of Girl Scout Cookies began more than a century ago, in 1917, and have become a critical source of funding for the thousands of troops in the Girl Scouts of the United States of America. Selling cookies has also been a way for the girls to learn and practice basic business and entrepreneurial skills.
“Everyone should support a future girl leader,” said Lauren Slamb, public relations specialist for the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, which comprises 320 troops in central and southern Missouri, southeast Kansas and northern Oklahoma. “These are going to be the future women leaders of the world. So start young and build them up.”
Saving for an Oahu day
To amass cookie credits, Girl Scouts need to first sell 150 boxes of cookies. Credits are earned through the number of boxes sold. The girls can spend their credits on waiving their membership fees, activities throughout the year, Girl Scout Shop and catalog items, camps, classes and Girl Scout Destinations — or they can save them as Jenni has done.
Jenni wants to attend the "Pacific Exploration in STEM at Camp Paumalu" on Oahu's north shore this summer along with other Girl Scouts. She said she would learn about marine life, go surfing, swim in the ocean and experience luaus.
Recently, Jenni and other members of Troop 70077 have set up a table in the heart of the MU campus. A steady stream of college students paused to pay $6 a box from this year's offerings, including the regular bestseller, Thin Mints.
Jenni said she and her mother, Renee Elliott, have been doing "cookie booths" since Jenni was in kindergarten. "And just like this one, we'd stand outside and ask people if they want cookies," she said. "After you sell a certain amount of cookies, you get Girl Scout cookie credits. And my mom wanted me to save them up instead of spending them so that I can go on a trip like this."
Julie Squires, leader of troop 70077, said she is proud of Jenni's hard work over the years.
"When you're young, you don't see the value in saving. She probably now sees the value in it and that translates into, you know, life," Squires said. "I hope she takes that with her and she keeps that train of thought, you know, and that value as she gets older."
Jenni's original plan was to go to Paris, because she had a French piano teacher when she was little. However, the trips change from year to year, and going to Paris was not an option this year. Jenni still hopes to go when it's offered again.
When she begins her freshman year next fall at Southern Boone High School, Jenni will graduate from the Cadet level and become a Senior scout. She'll then begin to work toward her Gold Award, the organization's highest and most prestigious honor.
How the cookie money works
Jenni’s efforts contribute to a fundraising machine that helps her own troop, the Missouri Heartland council and the national Girl Scouts organization.
Troops fund themselves, Slamb said. Their principal moneymaker is selling cookies. The money they make from a previous year's sales goes into ordering cookies for the next year. They order from either Little Brownie Bakers or ABC Bakers; Heartland uses ABC Bakers, a division of Western Foods.
According to Slamb, the $6 cost of each box breaks down this way: $3.51 goes to the troops; $1.24 goes for cookie delivery and the cost to make the cookies; and $1.25 goes to the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland and cookie credit rewards.
It's up to each troop how to spend their money, Slamb said. They can spend it on crafts, day-to-day things to earn badges, educational trips or donations.
New: raspberry cookies sold online
If you don't know a Girl Scout, you can find their cookie booths by typing your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie website. A list of booth locations and available times will pop up. In past years, you could find booth locations via the Cookie Finder app; however, the app is no longer in service.
Cookie fans have their favorites, and sometimes they are phased out. Cookies such as the Iced Berry Piñatas, Savannah Smiles, Rah-Rah Raisins and many others have come and gone throughout the years.
Last year's newcomer, the brownie-inspired Adventurefuls, are back again for the 2023 season.
New this year is the Raspberry Rally, a raspberry-flavored cookie dipped in chocolate. The cookie is sold exclusively online and ships directly to your home. Slamb said that to buy a box, you need to get in touch with a Girl Scout to get a cookie link. The Girl Scouts have been selling cookies online since 2014, but this is the first year they have offered an exclusively online cookie.
Slamb said the cookie is an online-exclusive to enhance the girls' e-commerce skills such as making cold calls and social media promotion. It's part of the larger emphasis on entrepreneurial skills in goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics, she said.
It's also another way to reach customers.
"We're just opening it to another portion of people," Slamb said. "If you have a grandmother in Alaska that wants to support you in Missouri, now she can, too."