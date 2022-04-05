Seven Columbia Public Schools faculty were surprised Tuesday with Columbia Fund for Academic Excellence Awards.
Each honoree received $1,500 and an engraved silver tray for their achievements.
The Columbia Fund for Academic Excellence has recognized over 250 Columbia Public Schools faculty members since it began during the 1979-80 school year.
Ray and Jeanne Lewis, both involved in the district, began the fund through an initial contribution and other fundraising efforts. Ray was a former Columbia School Board member and local attorney, and his wife, Jeanne, was a former teacher.
This year’s winners were:
• Taylor Morales, a kindergarten teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary School. She was awarded Outstanding Elementary Educator for kindergarten, first and second grade.
• Jim Steelman, a fourth grade teacher at Grant Elementary School. He was awarded Outstanding Elementary Educator for third, fourth and fifth grade.
• Sean Dwyer, an eighth grade teacher at Jefferson Middle School. He was awarded Outstanding Middle School Educator. Dwyer has been at Jefferson for five years, also serving as the social studies chair, co-sponsor of Student Council, sponsor of Strategic Gaming Club and assistant eighth grade volleyball coach.
• Laina Fullum, the district's Nutrition Services director. She was awarded Outstanding Administrator.
• Cortni Gonzalez, a math teacher at Hickman High School. She was awarded Outstanding High School Educator.
• Amanda Brown, strategic communications manager at the Columbia Area Career Center. She was awarded Outstanding Educator in a Specialized Area. Brown has worked at the career center since August 2015.
• Jake Floyd, a physical education teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary School. He was awarded Outstanding Beginning Teacher.