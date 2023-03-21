Casey Cottrill was helping a group of her students Tuesday morning when she was surprised by administrators, coworkers and her family filing into her classroom to present her with the Outstanding Elementary Educator Award for pre-K through second grade.
Cottrill, a first grade teacher at Battle Elementary, was one the teachers honored with a Columbia Fund for Academic Excellence award this year. When she received the award, her students were standing up cheering with proud smiles on their faces. They were taking photos of Cottrill while she was being presented the award with her family.
Seven Columbia Public Schools teachers were selected as this year’s Columbia Fund for Academic Excellence honorees, which is the district’s educator of the year awards.
Each year, educators are nominated for the award by parents and peers. The honorees receive a $1,500 cash award and an engraved silver tray.
Superintendent Brian Yearwood read supportive words from Cottrill’s supervisor, coworkers and students.
“She has met students where they are, provided students with patience, love, high expectations that are consistent,” Yearwood said, reading a comment from Cottrill’s supervisor. “She is a quality teacher who is understanding and consistent in all the practices. She truly deservers the award of outstanding K-2 teacher.”
Cottrill was also congratulated for having the highest improvement in reading and math across the district.
“It is evident students in Casey’s room are growing academically. Casey knows what standards students need to master and provides them with opportunities and feedback to ensure students are working towards proficiency,” Yearwood said, reading a comment from one of Cottrill’s coworkers.
Cassandra Schmittel, a teacher at Hickman High School, was another honoree and received the award for Outstanding High School Educator. Her husband and two children came with flowers to celebrate her achievements. Her coworkers and students were also there cheering her on.
“An incredibly gifted instructor. Cassandra is a force in the culture of Hickman.” Yearwood said, reading a comment from her supervisor.
He also added that the scores earned by Schmittel’s students on state mandated tests are some of the highest earned scores.
While crying, Schmittel said her first grade teacher inspired her to become an educator and told her students that she is glad to be their teacher everyday.
“(...) [Schmittel] Is always willing to go above and beyond to verify confusing points and to make things complicated, uncomplicated and always enjoyable and engaging,” Yearwood said, reading a comment from a student.
To further celebrate the honorees, there will be an award banquet next month. The other educators that received awards are listed below.
Outstanding Elementary Educator, Grades 3-5
- Beth Diggs, New Haven Elementary School
Outstanding Middle School Educator
- Meera Sood, Smithton Middle School
Outstanding Administrator
- Shae Collier, Special Services (504 Programs)
Outstanding Educator in a Specialized Area
- Lisa Rieken, Bethel Street Center
Outstanding Beginning Teacher
Sequoia Stewart, Shepard Elementary School