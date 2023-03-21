Casey Cottrill was helping a group of her students Tuesday morning when she was surprised by administrators, coworkers and her family filing into her classroom to present her with the Outstanding Elementary Educator Award for pre-K through second grade.

Cottrill, a first grade teacher at Battle Elementary, was one the teachers honored with a Columbia Fund for Academic Excellence award this year. When she received the award, her students were standing up cheering with proud smiles on their faces. They were taking photos of Cottrill while she was being presented the award with her family.

