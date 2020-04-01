Seven educators in the Columbia Public School District were honored with awards from the Columbia Fund for Academic Excellence.
Since the establishment of the fund in the 1979–80 school year, more than 250 educators in the district have been recognized for their excellence, according to a news release.
Each year the educators are selected from nominations sent by parents and peers.
This year's honorees are:
- Shaina Cox, a second-grade teacher at Parkade Elementary, receives Outstanding Elementary Educator for preschool through second grade.
- Matthew Kuensting, a fifth-grade teacher at Grant Elementary, receives Outstanding Elementary Educator for third through fifth grade.
- Brian York, a West Middle School math teacher, receives Outstanding Middle School Educator.
- Amy McKenzie, a health teacher at Rock Bridge High School, receives Outstanding High School Educator.
- Sharon Salmons, a media specialist at Shepard Boulevard Elementary, receives Outstanding Educator in Specialized Area.
- Nokomis LaTasha Tilford, a learning specialist at Hickman High School, receives Outstanding Beginning Teacher.
- Ryan Link, principal at Rock Bridge Elementary, receives Outstanding Administrator.
The honorees receive a $1,500 cash reward and an engraved silver tray.
Ray and Jeanne Lewis began the fund with an initial contribution and fundraising, according to a news release. Ray Lewis was a local attorney and former Columbia School Board member. Jeanne Lewis was a former teacher.