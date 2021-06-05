Seven smiling MU High School graduates jumped into the air and tossed off their caps Saturday afternoon, receiving cheers and applause from their families. The burst of energy in front of Jesse Hall followed MU High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony.
The seven graduates of an 800-student class came from different towns in Missouri, Illinois and New Jersey to celebrate MU High School’s 2021 graduating class. Nearly 40 friends and family members came to support the graduates.
MU High School is part of Mizzou Academy, a nationally accredited online/blended school embedded in the College of Education.
Anne Rosen traveled more than 1,000 miles for the ceremony. Rosen and her father embarked on a road trip from New Jersey so she could walk across the stage in Jesse Auditorium.
“I’ve been a part of the program since the second half of seventh grade, and I love it,” Rosen said. “I wouldn’t miss this.”
Rosen is a member of the University of Missouri National Honor Society, and she will be majoring in advertising and marketing communications at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.
The ceremony is the latest in a series of graduations in Columbia. There have been ceremonies for Douglass, Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle and Father Tolton high schools, as well as Columbia Independent School’s Upper School and the Goodwill Excel Center.
The graduates from MU High School at Saturday’s ceremony were:
- Dominic Grisafe Cardona
- Julia Meier
- Edith Pointer
- Anne Rosen
- Jenson Ross
- Meghan Sherlock
- Addisyn Tapella
Sherlock meant to attend the ceremony, but her plane from Rhode Island was grounded in Chicago. One student did not wish to be named.
The graduates were joined at the end of the ceremony by Truman the Tiger. Truman danced on stage as Mizzou Academy Executive Director Kathryn Fishman-Weaver led the audience in a chant.
“M-I-Z!” Fishman-Weaver cheered.
The audience shouted back “Z-O-U!”
The graduates stood and flung their caps into the air as the audience shouted the final letter. The auditorium was filled with cheers, applause and whistles.