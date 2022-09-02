A dozen “nature play areas” that sprouted up at Columbia schools around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are being removed because of safety concerns.
Falling hazards, accessibility and maintenance concerns led to the decision to stop children from using the play areas and removing most of them entirely, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
Replacement play areas are planned for all of the affected schools, she said.
The nature play areas were labors of love for teams of volunteers, including parents and children. They repurposed donated construction material into seesaws, log cabins and native stick boxes, among other types of play equipment.
Funding came predominantly from the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri and private donations, supplemented with some money from individual schools and the district science department, said former district science coordinator Mike Szydlowski.
But the physical risk to the students, use of unlicensed contractors, degradation of the donated materials and lack of a maintenance plan led to the decision to remove them, Baumstark said.
Safety inspections from early 2022 found the natural play areas had structures in varying states of decay, Baumstark said.
There have been reports of exposed nails, rotting wood and unstable surfaces in the unmaintained natural play areas in the past year. She said “multiple injuries” have been reported in the past year, and a “serious injury” occurred in the past two weeks.
“No matter how much we love the nature play areas, if they are unsafe for our students, we cannot use them,” she said. “And so we’re going to find another option.”
Nature play areas will be removed at the following elementary schools: Eliot Battle, Benton, Alpha Hart Lewis, Cedar Ridge, Derby Ridge, Fairview, Mill Creek, Paxton Keeley, Russell Boulevard and Two Mile Prairie. The nature play area at the Center for Early Learning North will also be removed.
A retention pond at the nature play area at Rock Bridge Elementary School will receive security upgrades, including a locking gate.
The removal process began Friday at Battle Elementary and is expected to be done in the coming weeks, Baumstark said.
A strategy to create the nature play areas began in the fall of 2019, Szydlowski said. Inspired by research showing students thought more critically on natural playgrounds, he and teams of volunteers built more than a dozen through 2020, he said. Some are not being torn down, either because of what types of play structures they contain or their current condition.
Szydlowski hoped the nature play areas would be a long-term project. Yet he acknowledged he and the district share different perspectives on acceptable risk.
“It is disappointing,” he said. “The district has to make a lot of important decisions. And I think, with this one, there’s probably no right or wrong here.”
Szydlowski said a number of families have reached out to him disappointed about the news.
“Most are thinking the district is just not understanding the nature of it. It is a true nature play area, they get taken apart easier, people do things to them — but that kind of is the point,” he said.
The district plans to make federal COVID-19 Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds available to schools to make new nature play areas on school grounds, Baumstark said. She estimated the replacement process has been allocated about $500,000, but purchases are still pending.
She said a model the district is considering exists in the Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary in western Columbia by Fairview Elementary to develop a safe, sustainable, ADA-accessible design for these play areas.
Szydlowski said he loves Bonnie View and hopes they actually incorporate nature rather than man-made materials that look like nature. “That doesn’t get the same benefits as a nature play area,” he said.
Baumstark said the district understands that building the nature play areas meant something special to the community during the pandemic. “But it is time now that we have to address the safety concerns and the fact that it has been some time since those were installed,” she said.
Szydlowski said he knows the district’s decision is final but hopes leaders consider the student response to their efforts.
“For the kids’ sake, and hearing from the parents and how disappointed they are, I hope they (rebuild them) as quickly as possible,” he said.