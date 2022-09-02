Julian Schmidt uses a level

Julian Schmidt, 15, uses a level to check if the log is balanced Aug. 12, 2020, at Derby Ridge Elementary School. Now some nature play areas, including the one at Derby Ridge, are being torn down because they have been deemed unsafe.

 Zephyrus Li/Missourian

A dozen “nature play areas” that sprouted up at Columbia schools around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are being removed because of safety concerns. 

Falling hazards, accessibility and maintenance concerns led to the decision to stop children from using the play areas and removing most of them entirely, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.

  • General assignment reporter, Summer 2022. Studying environmental and business journalism. Reach me at aagrqp@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

