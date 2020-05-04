Columbia Public Schools will hold small, in-person graduation ceremonies from July 30 to Aug. 2, the district announced Monday. A district-sponsored prom is not being held in any format.
"It has been our consistent desire to have an in-person graduation for our students," the district said in an email sent to seniors and their families. "This format will allow for that while still following the requirements for the size of mass gatherings."
More details, including each student's exact graduation date and whether guests can attend, will be available after July 15, the email said.
The in-person ceremonies will likely be groups of 40-50 students and their parents, district Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said on KBIA/91.3 FM on Monday. He said the ceremonies will likely be indoors and incorporate social distancing into the seating arrangements.
"We recognize that this option may not be exactly what some had hoped for, but we believe it will still allow recognition and celebration of each student's accomplishments blended with the desire for that recognition to occur in person," the email said.
Parents pushed for an in-person ceremony in a Facebook group called 2020 CoMo Seniors Deserve Better. The group, which formed about a week ago and has more than 400 members, had mixed reactions to the news.
Some parents in the group are advocating for a separate prom that could be planned by parents.
The email also included a four-step process for the district's reopening for employees, which followed last week's announcement of a tiered plan.
The first step allows no more than 25% of a building's occupancy code and no more than 10 people in one building. The next three steps mandate no more than 50 people in one place, then 100, then no more than 250, respectively.
Each step is expected to take three to four weeks, the email said. The email encouraged families to continue following health department guidance.