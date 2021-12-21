Smithton Middle School students spent last week collecting donations for Turning Point, a day center at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church for homeless people in Columbia.
Moved by the desire to help others, the classes also had one of the most compelling middle school motivations out there: The winning classes got a pizza party.
Altogether, the students and teachers collected more than 2,200 donations and $1,100 for Turning Point. One student from the winning class brought in 371 items, including soap, shampoo and other personal hygiene supplies.
The second-place class, a group of sixth-graders, had just read a book about refugees. Already sensitive to the idea of someone having very little, almost every student from that class brought a donation.
Seventh-grader William Maguffee heard about the organization and thought he “had it really easy” compared to those experiencing homelessness. That’s what he said motivated him.
As students from the winning classes arrived for the promised party, they were greeted by a familiar face: Darren Morton. Better known as “Coach” to the students, Morton coaches football and basketball at the school. He is also the director of Turning Point.
He showed up Tuesday to express his gratitude to the students.
“That’s just phenomenal that you guys took time out of your day to give back to us and give to a community of people that a lot of people just don’t see or recognize,” Morton told them.
“The same way that I would approach you guys here in the hallways, is the exact same way that I would approach that community,” he said. “They deserve that same kind of respect and being recognized.”
Morton has worked with Turning Point for more than three years and wants to use the money the students raised to pay for reflective jackets. He said three people in the homeless community have been hit this year while walking at night.
School nurse Rachel Hrdina said Morton takes a lot of time out of his schedule to check in on and support the kids at Smithton Middle.
“He just kind of shows up here as a mentor to a lot of our students,” Hrdina said. “He really does care about the wellbeing of these students, whether they’re his athletes or not.”
William, who is on Morton’s basketball team, donated $100 to the Turning Point drive. He said he asked his mother if he could use part of his Christmas money to give it to the organization.
When reflecting on the event, Morton said he was excited to see young people take a stand to help those who are often unseen.
“If we are genuine in our relationships and we care and love on each other, then this is how it comes full circle.” he said. “We have, through my relationships here in these hallways, made some of these young men, young ladies that I interact with say, ‘Oh let’s give to that.‘”