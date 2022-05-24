The Smithton Middle School cafeteria buzzed with excitement as eighth graders celebrated their last day of school Tuesday. Students wearing plastic flower leis with brightly painted faces eagerly awaited pizza from a line of teachers.
While dishing out the pizza, teacher Alisha Long was interrupted by a surprise announcement from Worley Street Roundtable that she is a 2022 recipient of the Teachers of Hope and Promise Award.
The eighth graders broke out into cheers, pounding their fists on tables and whooping.
Long smiled through the applause, eyes brimming as she accepted her gifts: a handful of multi-color balloons, a certificate and $500.
Long is among 10 Columbia Public Schools teachers receiving an award this week from the nonprofit organization, which works to support education in the community.
David Aguayo, Worley Street’s executive director, read an anonymous nomination from a student, which highlighted Long’s qualities.
“Our teacher goes above and beyond all of the time. Not only is she a rock star in the classroom but she is also a great coach for our sports teams and quiz bowl team,” Aguayo read. “She stays positive and always has encouraging words for all of us.”
Worley Street Roundtable has honored teachers with annual awards since 2018.
“The teachers have had a rough two years, so we are particularly glad to have it this year,” Worley Street board member Doris Littrell said.
Seven awards were given out Monday and Tuesday, and three teachers will be surprised later this week.
In addition to Long, recipients of the 2022 Teachers of Hope and Promise Award thus far are:
- Alicia Russell of Douglass High School
- Teresa Gooch of Hickman High School
- Trevor Meny of Lange Middle School
- Jamie Metcalf of Oakland Middle School
- Briana Freida of Gentry Middle School
- Brian Larsen of Rock Bridge High School