Out of the seven candidates running for three spots on the Columbia School Board, Chuck Basye has raised the most money so far, over $20,000.
Candidates are required to report their campaign finances to the Missouri Ethics Commission 40 days before the election if they have a registered committee. Each candidate's report details who has donated, how much was given, what they've spent and how much money they have left.
Terms on the school board are three years, unpaid and the election is on April 4. The other candidates besides Basye are John Potter, Paul Harper, James Gordon, April Ferrao, John Lyman and incumbent Chris Horn.
Ferrao, Lyman, Horn, Harper and Gordon listed their committees as non-partisan on their reports. Basye identified his committee as Republican. Potter doesn't have a committee at the moment.
Chuck Basye
Basye received his first donation on Jan. 2 and has raised a total of $20,831.20 since then.
He is his largest donor and sent $3,048.25 to his own campaign. He also received $2,000 from Missouri Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, who he began working for in January as a field representative.
Basye also received a $100 donation from Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who he worked with closely during his time as a state representative.
He has spent $3,428.67 on his campaign so far, paying for mailers, yard signs and a fundraiser at Shakespeare's Pizza - South.
April Ferrao
Ferrao has made a total of $1,515 so far. She has $93.59 left in campaign funds.
She has received donations from Columbia Public Schools employees, including teachers and a curriculum coordinator.
She spent most of her funds on postcards and signs from Vista Print, an online printing service. She spent $162 on her website.
James Gordon
Coming in second for fundraising so far, Gordon raised $4,569.16. His first donation came on Jan. 4.
Some donors are employed at MU, the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Columbia and TargetSmart, the political data company where Gordon works.
He has spent $238.70, mostly to purchase services from Stripe, a San Francisco-based software company that provides payment processing services.
Paul Harper
Harper began receiving donations on Dec. 19. He has raised a total of $1,875 and is also his own highest donor, having donated $1,253.33 toward his campaign so far.
He has spent $625 mostly on printing, mailing and website services.
Chris Horn
Horn has raised $1,165 and received his first donation from himself on Jan. 17. He donated $100 to his campaign.
He has spent $843 on his website, a marketing package from LV Creative, and video production from LV Creative. He has $322 left in campaign finances.
John Lyman
Lyman has raised a total of $470. He only received three donations, the biggest one, which is $400, from himself.
Current board member Blake Willoughby donated $10 to Lyman's campaign on Feb. 15.
Lyman has spent $299 on advertising from Door Mail Marketing LLC.
John Potter
Since Potter hasn't formed a committee, it is unclear how much money he has raised. Forming a committee is required of candidates if they receive over $325 from a single donor (other than themselves), if they spend $1,000 of their own money, or if total expenditures and contributions exceed $1,000.
The deadline to form a committee is 30 days before the election.