As things stand, Columbia Public Schools will go with an “in-person hybrid plan” when the school year starts Sept. 8.
That means students will attend in-person classes either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays and attend school remotely on the other three days. Student schedules will be sent out later this week.
The district cautioned in a letter to families, however, that learning could be entirely remote if local COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“The last five days have been alarming,” read a letter sent Monday afternoon. “The individual daily case rates alone would have been at levels that would put Columbia Public Schools in a completely virtual model.”
The letter included the number of new cases in ZIP codes that make up the school district:
- Wednesday — 55.
- Thursday — 58.
- Friday — 74.
- Saturday — 72.
- Sunday — 40.
To help assess the spread of the virus, the district is using the Learning Mode Matrix. The 14-day tracker is meant to help the district decide which plan to use based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
The in-person hybrid plan affects students who opted for in-person learning, not students who picked remote learning.
The Columbia School Board voted Aug. 10 to delay the fall reopening by two weeks. The decision followed an Aug. 4 meeting with representatives of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department. Health Department Director Stephanie Browning and Medical Director Ashley Millham suggested the School Board strongly consider a hybrid model.
On Friday, the Columbia Missouri National Education Association presented recommendations to current district reopening guidelines. That includes lowering the number of positive cases from 50 to 30 per 10,000 people to prompt a shift to completely remote learning.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Monday there were no plans yet for further discussion of the teachers’ union recommendations. That would occur at the next board meeting, Sept. 14.
The district will continue to post updates on a COVID-19 section of its website.