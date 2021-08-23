Some Columbia parents were worried Monday that their child’s bus transportation to school, arranged through a new system, wasn’t finalized yet. School starts Tuesday for grades 1-12.
On Monday morning, more than a dozen Columbia parents posting in the “Working Together in the Community-Columbia, Missouri” Facebook group said they have not received information about bus routes even though they registered by the Aug. 16 deadline.
Darian Lorraina Cowart, a parent of a kindergartener at Benton STEM Elementary School, is one such parent having trouble.
“This whole process has been extremely irritating,” Cowart said. “We went to meet the teacher on Aug. 18 and were promised our bus information would be in the online portal by Aug. 20.”
Under a process new for the 2021-2022 school year, parents were told to “opt in” for bus services through Student Transportation of America, or STA, which runs the buses for Columbia Public Schools.
“As soon as I got the notification, I got everything in,” Cowart said. “However, every time I went to look online, no information was there. As a first-year parent, it was confusing because I was worried that I did something wrong.”
Calls to STA, a national transportation company, initially did not provide a way to talk with someone or leave a message. A message left later was not returned by late Monday afternoon.
Speaking generally, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email that a number of factors could affect why parents haven’t received bus information yet. They included: registering late; moving; changing their child’s status from no transportation to opting in; or not being eligible to take the bus because they live, depending on their age, within a 1-mile or 2-mile radius of the school.
Baumstark advised parents having problems to contact their schools or STA directly to resolve issues.
That’s what Jamie Hofeditz did Monday morning.
“We were notified by email on August 5th that we had to opt in if we wanted bus transportation,” Hofeditz wrote in a Facebook exchange. “We did that all and got confirmation on August 10th, when we went to check bus schedules, our child was not listed.”
Hofeditz said she called Smithon Middle School. “They were able to look our child up and get them on a bus route,” she said.
Baumstark said in an email that as of Monday, about 9,500 students have opted in and are routed for transportation. She said that is on par with the number of students who took the bus in previous school years.
“There are hiccups at the start of every school year as all the logistics and preferences for students and families are worked out,” she said. “They are typically resolved in the first several days of the school year.”