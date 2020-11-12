Southern Boone High School extends virtual learning
Southern Boone High School will remain virtual until after Thanksgiving break.
Chris Felmlee, Southern Boone School District Superintendent, extended the high school’s virtual learning period, which has been ongoing for the past week.
Students will return to in-person instruction Monday, Nov. 30.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are two high school staff members with a positive case and 10 high schoolers with a positive case.
There are six high school staff members in quarantine and 177 high schoolers in quarantine. The high school has a total of 500 students.
— KOMU 8 Digital Staff and Missourian Staff