It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field.
There is no one in the stands except for one teacher.
It’s a stark difference compared to what the performers will experience on Thursday. The band members will don their red and black uniforms as they march down Chicago’s State Street for the city’s Thanksgiving Day parade, an event that traditionally attracts tens of thousands along the route.
“It’s a great way to represent our community, as well as our state in this parade,” said T.J. Higgins, the director of the Southern Boone High School Marching Band. “Just getting Ashland publicized on the national media, I think it is a big thing.”
Chicago preparations
Higgins started directing the band in August. He spent 13 years at Jefferson City schools, including at Helias Catholic High School. He and his family moved to Ashland four years ago. He says he is happy to have the opportunity to teach close to home.
“Whenever the opportunity came up, I wanted to pursue that,” he said. “It worked out great being able to teach in the community where I live.”
He is most proud of the band’s full sound and the balance achieved among the instruments. At various competitions during the fall, the band took home awards in the categories of parade, field competition, indoor color guard and drumline.
Like the players who practice on the same football field as they do, the performers have been in training. Preparing for the Chicago event requires more than just rehearsing the music. Band members are accustomed to walking one mile during their performances and the Chicago route will be less than that. But the Windy City can get cold. Band members have been working up their endurance throughout the last month. As colder weather arrived in mid-Missouri, the band has been practicing every morning to ensure that the members can handle the conditions in Chicago.
“For a marching band, a lot of the time your biggest rival is yourself,” said Higgins, “Because you want to make sure that you’re getting better each time.”
Meanwhile, each member’s effort to understand one another has benefited the team’s consistent growth. “My strength helps their weaknesses, and their strength helps my weakness,” said drum major Oscar Hilgedick.
Qualifying for Chicago
Southern Boone High School performed in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2010, 2014 and 2018. Susie Likovic, the parade’s unit coordinator and event manager, looks forward to having the band come back again.
Invited bands vary from small brass and drumming groups, which consist of 25 to 30 members, as well as larger bands that have up to 300 members, Likovic said. The parade has hosted bands from across the nation — some from Louisiana, Georgia and Missouri, as well as local Illinois bands.
Band members can also enjoy other events in Chicago such as the Band Bash, an elegant dance party held the night before the parade. During the event, students will have the opportunity to network while celebrating together.