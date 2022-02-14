ASHLAND − The Southern Boone School Board president and secretary have resigned their positions.
The board approved the resignations at its meeting Monday evening.
President Steve Condron said in his resignation letter that "a line has been crossed in the governance this Board provides and a lack of adherence to the Ethics standards required of Board Members."
The board voted to keep the board as is until the April 5 election, which means Vice President Tiffany Clevenger will serve as the interim board president until the election.
Board member Amy Begemann will serve as the new vice president.
Karen Pfingsten, the school district’s school improvement coordinator, was voted to be the board’s secretary, following Amanda Centobie’s resignation, which was effective as of Feb. 4.
“School board members sacrifice a lot of time to serve on the school board,” Superintendent Christopher Felmlee said in a news release. “The school district appreciates Mr. Condron’s dedication and leadership during his tenure on the school board. On behalf of the school district, we thank Mr. Condron for his service to our community.”
Centobie’s addressed her reasons for leaving in her resignation letter. She said it has “become burdensome to come to work everyday in this atmosphere.”
”Ultimately I decided to resign and move on because I do not feel as though my position here was secure for the foreseeable future,” Centobie said in her resignation letter.
Previously, the school board recently voted to not renew Felmlee’s contract. His position will end after the 2022-2023 school year.
Members Tammra Aholt, Amy Begemann, Tiffany Clevenger, Dawn Sapp and Lyn Woolfard voted in favor of the motion; Condron and Barrett Glascock voted against it, according to meeting minutes.