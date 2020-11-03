Southern Boone School District has held in-person classes since Sept. 8 with no closures. That changed this week, as the Ashland district’s primary and elementary schools temporarily closed due to the spread of COVID-19.
Several classrooms in the primary and elementary schools are in quarantine, Superintendent Chris Felmlee said. As of Monday, three staff members and four students have active cases of COVID-19, and 190 of the district's 1,884 total students are in quarantine, according to the district's COVID-19 website. Of those 190, 118 are primary and elementary students.
“My goal is to keep us in-seat as much as we can,” Felmlee said.
Southern Boone Middle School was also closed Monday to allow the district extended time to disinfect the building after exposure in one of the classrooms. Next Monday, the district's primary and elementary schools — which consist of kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade, respectively — will be back in session.
Among the safety measures taken by the district is a requirement for everyone to wear masks inside school buildings, Felmlee said.
“Typically the kids are wearing masks throughout the day, especially at the high school," he said. "(We’re) social distancing as much as we can, but it’s not the easiest to social distance in the classroom.”
In primary and elementary schools, the district has organized students into smaller groups as a safety precaution. Those groups remain in their respective classrooms except to get meals, when each group goes to the cafeteria for their food and returns to the classroom.
“We’ve put in as many precautions as we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce exposure when there is COVID-19," Felmlee said. "It’s been difficult and it’s been ongoing.”
If a student tests positive for COVID-19 during the day and there has been classroom interaction, Felmlee said, the district will close the school to ensure extensive disinfection.
“All it takes is one,” he said.