The percentage of Columbia Public Schools students in grades three through eight reaching proficient or advanced in statewide math tests dropped 12% from 2019 to 2021, following a statewide trend.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released district-level data late Wednesday afternoon from the Missouri Assessment Program, or MAP, tests students took last spring. The results were the first since 2019; tests were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
District data from last spring showed that of students in grades three through eight, 41% scored proficient or advanced in language arts and 28% in math. In grades five and eight, 36% were proficient or advanced in science. These numbers are down from the 2019 figures — 45% in language arts, 40% in math and 44% in science.
Student participation in the MAP tests was also down, with 89% of all students completing the language arts tests and 87% completing the math and science tests compared to a typical participation rate of above 95% in all subjects, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email.
All 2021 test scores from the district were lower than the state averages, released in September, which recorded 45% of students scoring proficient or advanced in language arts, 35% in math and 37% in science for the same age groups.
Both state and district data match national trends in other state standardized and district private assessments similar to MAP. The research of nonprofit groups such as Northwest Evaluation Association and consulting companies such as McKinsey confirm that students across the country are behind where they would normally be when compared with similar students before the pandemic.
The 2021 MAP tests were not required after the State Board of Education voted to waive the results for accountability purposes in December 2020 because of the continued impact of COVID. However, with many changes such as varied patterns of instruction and learning settings across the state, the department wanted to see how students responded and chose to move forward with testing anyway.
“In those settings, there was a lot to learn that could really impact the way we do business in K-12 schools.” DESE Chief Communications Officer Mallory McGowin said. “So while the accountability function of the Missouri Assessment Program was removed, it was still really important to conduct those tests.”
With that being said, DESE is cautioning against comparisons between 2019 and 2021 data.
“Blanket comparisons like that are really not taking into account the wide variety of variables and circumstances that students and teachers and schools were dealing with last year,” McGowin said.
Baumstark said that even in non-COVID years it is not MAP testing but rather internal measures that “make the biggest difference.” In addition to internal assessments, other markers such as ACT scores and individual attention from staff allow the district “to be truly responsive to specific student needs,” she added.
“Starting close to the beginning of the year using our own classroom and district assessments, we can quickly determine where a student is with mastery of content or skills and what supports and interventions we can put into place so that the student can make progress over the course of that school year.”
According to the DESE website, MAP is “designed to measure how well students acquire the skills and knowledge described in Missouri’s Learning Standards.” Baumstark said it only captures a point in time for students.
“Data is not available until the following year,” she said. “It is not a tool districts can use to provide immediate support for students. Additionally, the results are not comparable from year to year because the tests are different and the students are different.”
Despite changes in national legislation that have influenced in what grades and subjects students receive MAP testing, the assessment series has served the same general function since its establishment in 1993 under the Outstanding Schools Act.
Currently, students in primary education are tested annually in math and language arts from grades three through eight and science in grades five and eight.
Secondary education students take end-of-course assessments in Algebra I, Biology, English II and Government with optional assessments available upon district choosing in a variety of other core classes.