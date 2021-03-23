Candidates for the Columbia Public School Board discussed standardized testing and lessons learned from the pandemic at a livestreamed forum Tuesday night.
The forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County and Daniel Boone Regional Library. It was moderated by league board member Barbara Hoppe.
Incumbent Teresa Maledy is competing against candidates Luke Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass for two open seats on the school board in the April 6 election.
Maledy, Neal and Saylor said, while the standardized tests currently in use may not be perfect, they are good for assessing students and setting goals moving forward.
Maledy said testing will be especially critical when students return to in-seat instruction April 5 to be able to "meet them where they are at" and to get them back on track.
Sasser and Snodgrass spoke of the racial and gender biases associated with standardized testing.
"Tests are not equitable," Sasser said.
Snodgrass said it is important to work with students so they understand the value of testing.
"Tests aren't the measure of their worth," she said.
Sasser also referenced her classroom experience and said teachers are assessing students "all day, every day." She said great learning includes critical thinking, communication and how to be a good citizen.
"We need to trust the data the teachers are collecting," Sasser said. Maledy agreed that classroom-level assessments are good tools for individual student evaluation.
Hoppe also asked the candidates about important lessons they have learned and insights they gained during the pandemic.
Maledy said the district did a lot of things right, including distributing thousands of electronic devices, internet hotspots and grab-and-go lunches to students when the district went virtual.
Neal agreed the teachers did an amazing job pivoting quickly. He also said parent engagement is at an all-time high after the pandemic forced parents to take an active role in their children's education. That involvement should be leveraged moving forward, he said.
The pandemic has also highlighted that certain voices are not being heard, Neal said. He said listening to all voices in an active way is important and will take energy and creativity.
Snodgrass and Sasser agreed parents and the community stepped up during the pandemic.
"We have to celebrate the ways we are all showing up for each other," Sasser said.
Saylor said the decisions made by the Board during the pandemic highlighted the importance of transparency. The decision-making process "wasn't as clear as I thought it could have been," he said.
Responding to questions taken from the chat, all five candidates expressed opposition to the way charter schools operate in Missouri because they say they take away funding from public schools and are not accountable to the community.
Also in response to a chat question, all but one of the candidates said their school-age children attend schools in the district. Neal said his children attended Fairview Elementary School prior to this year. He and his wife decided to put them in private school when faced with the prospect of a year of virtual learning. However, Neal said they are "eager to get them back into CPS."