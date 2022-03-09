Starting pay for teachers in Columbia Public Schools will exceed $40,000 next year under an agreement reached this week by the school district and the teachers' union.
It's the first time a starting salary will be that high in the district, Noelle Gilzow, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, confirmed. She said the district ranks 11th out of 13, including Springfield and Jefferson City schools, for starting salaries among comparable districts statewide.
Nationally, Missouri ranks 50th for starting teacher salaries, with the average at $32,970, according to June 2020 data from the National Education Association.
Under a tentative deal reached Monday by the respective bargaining units, the annual salary for new Columbia Public Schools teachers will be $40,250 in the 2022-23 school year. This year, it was $39,050.
"We're seeing a lot of places across the country that teachers are not just leaving their districts, they're leaving the profession," Gilzow said. "We want to counteract that."
In January, the district announced a temporary pay raise for teachers covering other teachers' classes amid a shortage of substitutes. Hourly pay went to $24 from $12 for middle and high school teachers. Daily pay went to $48 from $24 for elementary school teachers. The increase was set to expire after 10 weeks.
Under the new agreement, the increase would be $20 per hour for secondary school teachers and $20 for a half day and $40 for a full day for elementary school teachers.
Duty-free lunch time for teachers would increase, under the agreement, to 30 minutes from 25 minutes.
How teachers receive workers' compensation would change: Teachers would get the first three days of workers' comp leave under the agreement; right now, the first three days aren't covered by workers' comp unless a teacher is out for a work-related injury for more than two weeks.
Gilzow said the new agreement would cover two years. It still needs the approval of CMNEA members and ratification by the group's bargaining unit, which includes union members and nonmembers. After that, the Columbia School Board would vote on the agreement.
"I just was very appreciative of the process this year," Gilzow said. "I think it was very productive."