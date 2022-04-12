The state attorney general and Moberly School District reached an agreement on a lawsuit regarding the district's alleged violation of the Missouri Sunshine Law, according to a news release on Tuesday.
In November, Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed suit against the district, alleging it violated the state's open records law by charging "excessive fees." According to the attorney general's office, the district asked for $2,145.60 to grant the state access to documents and communication about its policy for recording Individualized Education Plan and 504 plan meetings.
Earlier, the district had received a letter from the attorney general's office saying the district was failing to comply with state law by asking parents to fill out a form that notified the district of plans to record IEP and 504 plan meetings in advance. Under state law, parents are allowed to record such meetings. The next day, district Superintendent Dustin Fanning told the Missourian the district's policy did comply with state law.
Under the resolution, signed April 1, the district must:
• Adopt a new recording policy that permits parents to record IEP and 504 plan meetings without requesting to do so in advance;
• Register for and participate in mandatory training on the Sunshine Law;
• Implement a system that tracks and monitors public records requests.