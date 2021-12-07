Missouri State Attorney General Eric Schmitt ordered an end to mask mandates in school districts and local public health agencies Tuesday. How Columbia Public Schools will react was unclear as of early Tuesday afternoon.
Schmitt announced the order in a news release sent to news outlets and others. The email said he based the order on a recent Cole County Circuit Court decision in Robinson v. Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services, which ruled that COVID-19 regulations under the Department Health and Senior Services violated the separation of powers in the Missouri State Constitution. That ruling takes effect Dec. 22.
According to Schmitt's release, the letter to public health agencies specifically said failure to comply with the ruling may result in "enforcement action" against the agencies. A separate letter has been sent to school districts, according to the email.
"Both letters argue that health orders, mask mandates, quarantine orders, or similar orders issued under previous statutes that were declared unconstitutional by the Robinson judgement are null and void and should not be enforced or publicized by the issuing agencies," according to the news release.
The city of Columbia no longer has a mask mandate. Columbia Public Schools has had one in effect for school buildings and on school buses since mid-August.
This article will be updated.