Missouri State Attorney General Eric Schmitt ordered an end to mask mandates in school districts and public health agencies Tuesday.
For now, Columbia Public Schools will keep its mask mandate in place as well as other health protocols such as requiring quarantines for employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 or have had close exposure to it.
The district has had a mask mandate in effect for students, employees and visitors in school buildings and on school buses since mid-August and was the target of a lawsuit over the mandate filed by Schmitt later that month.
District spokesperson Aurora Meyer forwarded an email sent to district families early Tuesday evening. “CPS is reviewing that communication along with the recent decision to determine its effect on any portions of our COVID Mitigation Measures,” it read in part. “In the meantime, we will maintain the health protocols currently in place at CPS and in our buildings.”
Noelle Gilzow, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association and a teacher at Hickman High School, said on behalf of the teachers union that mask mandates should stay in place.
“As educators, we put the health and safety of our students first. Therefore, our stand is that the CPS mask mandate should continue until all of our eligible students have had the chance to become fully vaccinated,” Gilzow said in a text Tuesday evening.
Schmitt announced the order, effective Dec. 22, in a morning release sent to news outlets and others. It said he based the order on a recent Cole County Circuit Court decision in Robinson v. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which ruled that COVID-19 regulations under the Department of Health and Senior Services violated the separation of powers in the Missouri State Constitution.
The order will impact public institutions that follow the regulations issued by the Department of Health and Senior Services and those not protected by the Missouri Administrative Procedure Act.
According to Schmitt’s release, the letter to public health agencies specifically said failure to comply with the ruling may result in “enforcement action” against the agencies. A separate letter has been sent to school districts.
Chris Nuelle, spokesperson for the attorney general, said noncompliance will result in legal action. He said he doesn’t know what that would look like.
“Both letters argue that health orders, mask mandates, quarantine orders, or similar orders issued under previous statutes that were declared unconstitutional by the Robinson judgement are null and void and should not be enforced or publicized by the issuing agencies,” according to the news release.
The letter sent to school districts states they do not have the authority to “issue mask mandates, quarantine orders, or other public health orders.”
Kansas City Public Schools said the district will follow a city mask mandate until it expires, and nearby Lee’s Summit School District said it will continue enforcing a mask mandate for elementary schools, according to WDAF-TV in Kansas City.
The city of Columbia no longer has a mask mandate, but some businesses and other places require masks for entry.
MU’s hospitals and clinics, which follow the directive of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will continue to follow the masking regulations of those organizations, MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze confirmed in an email Tuesday. Right now, masking is required.
“CMS has the authority to require us to follow certain regulations that may go beyond what local health officials have the authority to mandate,” Maze said in an email. “We will continue to follow CMS and CDC guidance on masking and the use of PPE (personal protective equipment).”
Brent Ghan, deputy executive director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association, said Tuesday afternoon that the organization is reviewing the letter and did not yet have a response.
In Ashland, the Southern Boone School District, the second-largest district in Boone County, does not require students to wear masks but encourages them, Superintendent Chris Felmlee said Tuesday. Masking is optional at Tolton Regional Catholic High School.
In August, Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools for having a mandate. The district’s position has been that it is following the guidance of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC, as well as local health and medical experts.
Also Tuesday, a federal court issued an order that blocks the federal government from enforcing the vaccination mandate for now. MU announced it was suspending the requirement for faculty, staff and student employees to be vaccinated or have an approved exemption.