Stellar performance: Harrisburg English teacher wins national recognition

Even Dr. Lara Dieckmann recognizes that she walked a winding road to teaching English at Harrisburg High School.
Her undergraduate degree is in theater. Her doctoral degree is in performance studies. Her first teaching job was in the theater department of California State University at Los Angeles.
Unusual path or not, Dieckmann learned in November that she had won the 2019 High School Teacher of Excellence Award by the National Council of Teachers of English. She is one of 17 high school English teachers to be recognized nationwide.
Dieckmann, a graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia, headed to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, for both her bachelor’s and doctoral degrees.
She spent some time in Chicago theater, appearing in plays and short films, but she found herself unhappy in a world she described as “cutthroat.” That’s when teaching began to draw her interest.
“There’s a lot of performance in teaching,” Dieckmann said, referring to the skill it takes to gain and keep the attention of a room full of people.
Her doctorate from Northwestern in hand, she took her first teaching job in the theater department of California State University. After a few years there, Dieckmann moved back to Chicago, her “home away from home.”
There, she worked for various nonprofit groups until opportunity knocked: Chicago’s Inner-City Teaching Corps. The organization was looking for professionals interested in entering Chicago’s public schools.
Dieckmann joined and found herself in an elementary school classroom on the south side of Chicago.
Dieckmann said that while she was there she “learned more, probably, about teaching than most (anywhere) else.”
She described her time at the school as rewarding but very difficult. The school was scraping by financially and had few resources for classrooms. At one point, she said, she found herself bringing toilet paper from her home for student bathrooms.
After staying in Chicago for a few years, her desire to focus on secondary English and to be closer to family drew Dieckmann back to Missouri.
She worked as a private tutor before joining the staff of Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School in 2013. She stayed for three years before opportunity came knocking again, this time at Harrisburg High School.
Dieckmann comes from a line of teachers. Her late grandmother, Elizabeth Hickman was an educator Dieckmann credits as a personal inspiration. Her father Paul — another educator and inspiration — taught English, literature and public speaking, and he coached the high school speech team at Harrisburg High School. In 2016, he retired from teaching full time, and Dieckmann took over her father’s classes and the speech team.
Harrisburg High School principal Kyle Fisher recognizes what Dieckmann brings to the school. He noted her dedication to finding a way to reach every kid in her classroom.
“It’s a passion you either have or you don’t,” he said.
He also noted Dieckmann’s commitment to her own education. Although she already has a doctorate, she is taking classes toward a master’s of education leadership in curriculum and instruction.
Dieckmann says she wants to help other teachers and work on class curriculum. Fisher sees it as evidence of Dieckmann’s pursuit of new knowledge.
“She’s just constantly working to get better,” he said. “As good as she is, she’s just constantly working to improve.”
This year, Dieckmann had a new idea for Fisher: She wanted to bring picture books into her high school classroom and read them aloud.
“Almost all of my high school students will say they miss being read aloud to,” Dieckmann said. For her, the picture books are ways to explore topics such as point of view and, since many children’s books promote emotional learning, supporting empathy in her students.
“Just because the book has pictures in it and doesn’t have 400 pages doesn’t mean it can’t spark deep thinking,” Dieckmann said.
When she brought the idea to Fisher, he didn’t need much persuading. He called it “out of the box” and creative, and cited her past track record with students.
“Anytime she proposes an idea, you kinda’ just run with it,” Fisher said.
Dieckmann credits Jennie Simpson, Harrisburg’s librarian and media specialist, with helping her on the project. The first picture books she used came from the school library.
Soon enough, though, the project expanded. Dieckmann called it “Powerful Picture Books for (Nearly Grown) Kids” and set out to raise money to buy picture books that supported her curriculum and got students thinking about real-world issues. She crowd-funded the money necessary, with some money coming from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Picture books aren’t the only technique she uses to hook students. Simpson remembers a day when she and Dieckmann co-taught students using a survival scenario borrowed from the military.
Students were asked to imagine being stuck in the Canadian wilderness and having to prioritize the resources they would use to get out. Simpson said Dieckmann related the exercise to students’ ability to stop and assess what resources they have, be that a stapler in a classroom or a source for a paper.
Simpson said the traits that make Dieckmann a good teacher are what make her a good friend and colleague. When Dieckmann entered the district in 2016, Simpson knew they would be close.
“From the minute I knew her, I knew she was going to be someone I love working with,” Simpson said.
Simpson emphasized that with Dieckmann, it’s all about people, particularly students. She said Dieckmann is known as the teacher who stops students in the hall to ask about their day or to offer a hug in a trying time. As for the Teacher of Excellence Award, Simpson isn’t shocked.
“She lives up to all of it and exceeds it,” she said.
