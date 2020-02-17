Two years and three days after the shooting that took 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, around 40 people gathered Sunday in the Rhynsburger Theatre to discuss gun violence prevention in Missouri.
Students, parents, Moms Demand Action members and Columbia residents attended the town hall forum organized by the Rock Bridge High School chapter of Students Demand Action, a nationwide student group that advocates for gun safety.
Democratic state Reps. Martha Stevens and Kip Kendrick, both of Columbia, spoke at the forum along with Jessi LaRose, a health policy officer at the Missouri Foundation for Health, and Rock Bridge Principal Jacob Sirna. Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp was scheduled to attend but did not appear.
The forum was organized so the public understands and has a chance to ask officials more about the issue of gun violence prevention, said Rachel Erickson, president of Students Demand Action at Rock Bridge and director of Missouri March for Our Lives, in an interview Thursday.
Despite the work that comes with being president, Erickson said it is worth it to create a more prepared generation of activists.
"There are definitely days I struggle with 'Do I take this two-hour planning call or read my textbook?'" she said.
At the forum, Erickson said Students Demand Action requested that Republican legislators attend the event, but none were able to.
“Gun violence prevention is always associated with partisanship, but that’s really one of the things that Students Demand Action is trying to change,” Erickson said Thursday. “Gun violence prevention shouldn’t be a partisan issue.”
Increasing discussion around gun violence prevention legislation is one of the primary goals of Students Demand Action. Erickson and Vice President Anushka Jalisatgi said Thursday that opposition to gun violence prevention typically stems from misunderstanding.
“It’s important to clarify what the legislation we’re advocating for actually is,” Erickson said. “We want background checks and a registry of who owns which firearm to prevent crime. That’s not the same as stripping people of their constitutional rights to property.”
A 2015 Public Policy Polling survey found 83% of gun owners support background checks before purchasing a firearm, including 72% of National Rifle Association members polled.
“We want to treat guns more like cars,” Jalisatgi said, adding firearms should be licensed and registered.
Discussion at the forum focused on the safety of students within Columbia Public Schools as well as state legislation regarding regulation.
Rock Bridge junior Maddy Kovaleski attended the event to support her friends in Students Demand Action, but said she learned about a lot of things she didn't know before the forum.
"I know that gun violence is something that I hear a lot about in school," Kovaleski said. "It is important to be knowledgeable about these things."
Sirna said there has to be a balance between safe and comfortable environments for students and that the district has had to adjust policy in the recent years given increased focus on gun policy.
"There's this really important job that we have to do to educate all of the students that come into our building," Sirna said. "And we cannot do that if we do not feel safe coming into a school."
He added there have been changes at Rock Bridge to increase safety including securing entrances, changing parking organization, updating cameras and adding windows that are shatterproof and tinted for safety.
The district allocated $200,000 to update safety and security at the school, according to the 2019-2020 district budget.
Llona Weiss, a substitute teacher in the district, asked how students and their parents can be assured that students will be safe when they attend school.
"We can't control in our small worlds what happens outside of our doors," Sirna said, adding that staff would work to control what happens inside the school as much as possible while still keeping students comfortable.
Stevens and Kendrick talked about background checks and permits for guns.
Kendrick advocated for background checks and said he went through one when he bought a gun.
"If we're going to have carry and conceal, there's no reason we can't have a permitting process for it," he said.
The legislators also spoke about open carry laws in Missouri.
"We talk about guns in schools and daycares and bars and on college campuses, I think there's just a lot of different risk factors," Stevens said. "That's not something I support but it's something that has some momentum right now in Jefferson City."
Kendrick added that law enforcement has safety concerns in open carry states. He said guns carried openly are more likely to be accidentally discharged and taken off of the body.
At the end of the forum, Sirna praised the students who organized the event.
"If you ever find yourself in a situation where you're listening to someone that starts anything with 'kids these days,' and they're pushing an apathetic impression that students have, I want you to think of today and want you to recognize that that is not true," Sirna said. "Our students are not apathetic. Our students are not complacent. They very much care about what's going on and they're very much involved."