Students package over 50,000 meals for Serve-a-Thon fundraiser

Students at Christian Fellowship School packaged 50,012 meals Thursday that will be distributed to those in need as part of their annual fundraiser, Serve-a-Thon.

A table is marked with number of bags that can fit in one box

A table is marked with the number of bags that can fit in one box on Thursday at Christian Fellowship School in Columbia. The Kids Against Hunger MealPacks have been formulated by food scientists.

The meals from the fundraiser will go to local food banks in the central Missouri area, including The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri and the St. Francis House. The meals will also be distributed to Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Springfield, that serves over 465,000 children in more than six countries.

Students listen to instructions on how to pack meals

Students listen to instructions on how to pack meals on Thursday at Christian Fellowship School in Columbia. They prepared 50,000 meals as part of a Serve-a-Thon.
Middle school students pour rice into the packages

Middle school students pour rice into packages on Thursday at Christian Fellowship School in Columbia. The food will go to a nonprofit called Convoy of Hope out of Springfield as well as to local food banks.
Stephen McBee carries boxes with food packages

Stephen McBee carries boxes with food packages on Thursday at Christian Fellowship School in Columbia. The feeding program supports children in six countries.
Student marks finished Fiesta Rice Dinner package

A student marks a finished Fiesta Rice Dinner package Thursday at Christian Fellowship School in Columbia. The dinner includes 18 essential vitamins and minerals.
