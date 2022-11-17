Students package over 50,000 meals for Serve-a-Thon fundraiser

Middle school students pour rice into packages on Thursday at Christian Fellowship School in Columbia. The food will go to a nonprofit called Convoy of Hope out of Springfield as well as to local food banks.
Students at Christian Fellowship School packaged 50,012 meals Thursday that will be distributed to those in need as part of their annual fundraiser, Serve-a-Thon.
The meals from the fundraiser will go to local food banks in the central Missouri area, including The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri and the St. Francis House. The meals will also be distributed to Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Springfield, that serves over 465,000 children in more than six countries.
Each meal that was provided at the event came from the fundraising of Christian Fellowship students and their sponsors.
Max Vikhter, head of the Christian Fellowship School, compared the fundraising to a 5K race.
"It works a lot like other fundraisers where students get to be sponsored by their friends and relatives, except here, it's not an athletic event, they're sponsored for this charitable food packaging," Vikhter said.
The school also had corporate sponsors including Chicken Salad Chick and Veterans United Foundation.
Stephen McBee, the school's director of engagement, said the fundraiser was a tangible way for the students to put their faith in action and be the hands and feet of Christ.
"We have three main mottos: faith, knowledge and character," McBee said, "and under character, we try to teach our knights that whatever blessings that we have were actually given for us to be able to bless other people."
Vikhter added that with Thanksgiving approaching, it was a good time for the students to do the event.
"A lot of our students are preparing to have large meals with their families," Vikhter said. "This is a good time for us to pause and do an event that involves packing food for those that might not have access to regular meals."
He said it's allowed their students to get an authentic experience of helping somebody they may never meet.