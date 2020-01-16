Sturgeon's public schools will move to a four-day week for the 2020-21 school year, making it the second public school district in Boone County so far to make the change.
The board of the Sturgeon R-V School District voted for the change Monday. The new calendar, available on the district's website, will have 147 days and 1,107 hours of teaching, according to a letter from Superintendent Geoff Neill to parents. School hours will go from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, reflecting the addition of an hour to each day.
The decision followed feedback from a survey sent out by the district's calendar committee, Neill said. When the committee asked for feedback on shortening the school week, the majority of the responding 179 families favored the change, according to the district website.
"Since we've announced it, response has been positive," Neill said.
Missouri lawmakers passed legislation in 2009 that allows public school districts to establish a four-day school week upon a majority vote of the local school board. Brent Ghan, deputy executive director of the Missouri School Boards' Association, said 58 of the state's 518 public school districts have made the switch.
Most are small, rural districts that opted for the change as a way to save money in transportation and utilities, Ghan said. Although they found modest savings, the four-day week ended up offering an unexpected benefit.
"Now, it has become more of a teacher-recruitment tool," Ghan said. But as more districts do it, the benefit will be less unusual.
Once the new schedule takes effect, Sturgeon's school year will end in the second half of May; but, according to the district website, that would have happened anyway because a new law requires that state public school districts start no earlier than 14 days before the first Monday in September. For the next school year, that's Aug. 24.
Sturgeon's school breaks will stay similar to current ones: three days off for Thanksgiving, about two full weeks for winter break and a spring break in April that will last from a Thursday to Monday.
The Sturgeon district, in northern Boone County, has operated the Buddy Pack program for almost 20 years, which allows the district to send home a bag full of kid-friendly foods for participating students. With the shorter week, the district will adjust supply amounts or send supplies home more often.
On Mondays, the district will continue to transport some students to Moberly Area Technical Center from Sturgeon High School or, if needed, have a bus pick them up from their homes. The needs of students will help make the decision, according to the website.
In 2011, the Harrisburg R-VIII School District was the first district in Boone County to change its school week from Tuesdays to Fridays, according to previous Missourian reporting. The Harrisburg School Board unanimously voted to drop Mondays from the schedule because most holidays, professional development days and half-days fell on that day.
Supervising editor is Elizabeth Brixey.