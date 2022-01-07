Southern Boone School District moved to virtual learning Thursday and Friday due to staffing issues, according to a Wednesday news release.
Positive COVID-19 cases have caused substitute teacher shortages and staffing problems in the district. In-person classes will resume Monday, according to the release.
“The staffing issues and shortage of substitute teachers have made it difficult to maintain building operations and the high level of care and attention we expect our staff to provide,” Superintendent Christopher Felmlee wrote Wednesday.
Southern Boone is not the only mid-Missouri district with a substitute teacher shortage.
Columbia Public Schools has a high number of unfilled substitute requests, though not as high as the beginning of the school year, spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
From Monday through Thursday, there were 300 requests for substitutes at Columbia Public Schools, and 192 of those were filled, Baumstark said. Forty staff members have positive COVID-19 cases.
These substitute requests include all staffing positions, not just classroom teachers. Baumstark also said while 40 are because of COVID-19, the remaining might be because of things like other illnesses or professional development.
Columbia Independent School has fewer regular substitutes than it did before the pandemic, but its staffing level is fine, said spokesperson Kari Stockwell.
“We have required everyone in our building to wear masks so far this school year,” Stockwell said. “And that is partially an effort to try to stabilize our staffing level so that we can continue to offer in-person instruction this year.”
Columbia Public Schools also holds in-person classes, as well as Father Tolton Regional Catholic High School. Masks are optional for students at both schools.
Tolton has dealt with a lack of substitutes, too, Principal Dan Everett said.
“Substitute teachers are hard to find these days,” Everett said. “They really are an important part of the education process. We’re always grateful for what they do.”
In October, the Missouri Board of Education approved a shorter training option for those wanting to become a substitute teacher, the Missourian previously reported. It was put in place to address a statewide shortage and officially began Nov. 2.
The shortage in Missouri is part of a nationwide trend. The Associated Press reported that staff absences and COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant have led some districts to go virtual.
Other school districts in Boone County did not respond to requests for comment on substitute teacher shortages Friday.