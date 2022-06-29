Kai and Liv Dungan, fraternal twins, learned Chinese and Spanish before reaching high school with the help of the Summer Expeditions program at Columbia College.
When Kai grows up, he wants to be a pilot, doctor and a lawyer. Liv wants to be a dentist. Dewayne and Financy Dungan, the twins' parents, said the program aided and solidified Kai and Liv's aspirations.
Kai and Liv are among 21 other rising eighth graders who graduated from the program Wednesday in the Launer Auditorium at Columbia College. Kai and Liv have been participants in the program since they were fifth graders.
The Summer Expeditions program, known as Summer X, had about 70 students, ranging from rising fifth through eighth grade, in the program for the last four weeks. Students are eligible for Summer X starting the summer before their fifth grade year and graduate the summer before their eighth grade year.
Summer X is dedicated to enriching students who are members of underrepresented communities, according to a news release from Columbia College.
“(Summer X) gives students the opportunity to get a glimpse of what it’s like in college," Dr. Cynthia Martin, coordinator of Summer Expeditions, said. "Maybe they have family that have been in college, maybe they haven’t, but it just gives them that opportunity to see different fields they can go into and actually have that real life experience walking through a college.”
Columbia Public Schools and Columbia College have been in partnership for the program for the last 12 years.
“We are happy to partner with CPS in this. But we also like opening the window for these students, to remind them that there is something in their future like college,” said Kevin Fletcher, strategic communications specialist at Columbia College.