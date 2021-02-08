A return to in-person classes five days a week will not happen until all employees have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said Monday.
“Vaccine plus staffing plus students equals five days a week,” he said.
Stiepleman provided a COVID-19 update to the Columbia School Board at its monthly meeting. The board also discussed a return to summer school and voted unanimously in favor of a Chapter 100 Bond request from Plumrose USA.
Summer school
A six-week summer school program is planned for kindergarten through eighth grade from June 14 to July 23, Stiepleman said. It will consist of core curriculum sessions in the morning and enrichment programs in the afternoon.
Summer programs for high school students will be offered in two sessions: from June 14 to July 9 and from July 12 to July 30. The sessions will focus only on credit recovery.
The summer school programs will use the same model for learning that is in place at the end of the school year. For example, if the hybrid model is still going for middle and high school students, that will be the model for summer school. All programs will be ready to pivot to fully online if needed, Stiepleman said.
Other summer programs will be offered, including gifted, special education, early childhood, Summer Expeditions partnering with Columbia College and arts programs.
Student enrollment runs from March 1 to April 30. Teachers may start signing up March 8.
Stiepleman said the decision to hold summer school is based on a promise made after it was not offered last year.
COVID-19 update
In his COVID-19 update, Stiepleman said:
- The rate of cases on the 14-day tracker Friday was 46.5 cases per 10,000 people. The district has said no more than 50 cases per 10,000 people is one of the benchmarks used in determining whether classes should be virtual or in person.
- The number of employees in quarantine or isolation Friday was 75, up from 72 on Jan. 18, the day before elementary school students returned to in-person classes four days a week and middle and high school students began a hybrid model in which they attend class in person two days a week.
The number of students in quarantine or isolation Friday was 402, up from 152 on Jan. 18. The district’s positivity rate was 20%, he said.
As of the meeting, 310 district employees have been vaccinated, including nursing staff and teachers who have contact with students at a higher risk of contracting the virus, Michael Szewczyk, who is coordinating the vaccine distribution to district personnel by Boone Hospital Center, told the board.
Stiepleman addressed the frustration that teachers in other states are being vaccinated. He said six out of the eight states that border Missouri have begun vaccinating teachers. “(Vaccinating teachers in an earlier tier) was not the decision made by Missouri,” he said. “It is not our turn yet.”
Szewczyk recommended that district staff try to get on other vaccination lists because of the lack of doses received both at the state level and at Boone Hospital Center, which is the district’s vaccine provider.
Parent John Potter, the only person to come forward for public comment, urged board members to return to five-day in-person instruction as soon as possible. He said that although he understands the need for teacher vaccinations, he was concerned that the delay in vaccinating teachers would prolong hybrid learning.
Potter, who has addressed the board several times in recent months, said the data says students benefit from being in person with teachers, especially kids in marginalized communities. “CPS needs to stop being followers and be leaders,” he said.
Chapter 100 bonds
Plumrose USA is set to build a meat production plant along Route B. It would employ 251 people starting at $16 an hour. The company, which recently changed its name to Swift Prepared Foods, has been granted forgiveness of 75% of its property taxes for 10 years. The district gets a substantial portion of its budget from property taxes. Under the forgiveness plan, Swift will pay $3.2 million in property taxes rather than $12.8 million.