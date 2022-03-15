Columbia School Board candidates discussed mental health, racial disparities in school discipline, and support for schools in north Columbia at a forum Tuesday night.
Candidates attended the forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, which was held virtually and in person at the Columbia Public Library. Adam Burks, Andrea Lisenby, Suzette Waters and incumbent Blake Willoughby are running for two open seats on the board. Terms are three years, unpaid.
Support for schools in north Columbia
At the School Board meeting Monday, a Battle High School teacher spoke against approving the school bond issue on the April 5 ballot because of promises being broken for schools in north Columbia.
Both Lisenby and Waters said resources should be allocated based on need and the challenges different schools face within the district.
“Where there is greater need, there needs to be greater resources — that’s what equity means,” Waters said.
Burks said shortfalls come from lack of communication and trust between educators and administration.
Willoughby spoke to his board experience and shared the review process for school budget requests. Currently, the district allocates funds to the schools with the most need, he said.
Mental health concerns
All candidates agreed students need greater mental health support.
“The pandemic has done quite a number on all of us,” Lisenby said.
Lisenby added students don’t have the words to articulate how they’re feeling, especially when flooded with emotion.
Willoughby said continued partnership with community resources is key to providing help for district students.
“This topic is really personal to me as someone who has dealt with mental health issues,” Willoughby said.
The mental health screenings students complete are a good way to measure how students are feeling, Waters said, and determine whether students need to be referred for extra support.
Burks mentioned one way to help students is to limit the time they spend on technology so they aren’t spending eight hours a day on tablets.
“We need to be working with community partners, behavioral health and the university to find some additional ways to start pulling back away from electronic devices,” Burks said.
Disparities in school discipline
Candidates also responded to racial disparities related to discipline in schools.
Teachers already receive equity and bias training, Waters said, but they should work toward restorative practices.
Willoughby said the district is working to improve teacher relations with students and foster positive interactions.
The district needs to find creative solutions and enforce discipline policies consistently across student populations, Lisenby said.
Burks said the district needs to focus on the root causes of the issues and work with community partners to redirect resources.
After the forum, Superintendent Brian Yearwood gave a presentation about the bond issue. He responded to questions from the audience concerning school district growth, sustainable efforts and how funds would be spent specifically.