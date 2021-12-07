Suzette Waters, a longtime Columbia resident, announced Tuesday that she will run for the Columbia School Board in the April 6 election.
“A quality education means stretching each student to reach beyond what they are doing to find out what they can do,” she said in a news release.
Waters said in the release that she thinks the education she received while a student in the district prepared her for college and life. She wants to increase teacher support, maximize student potential and improve communication between the district and families.
Two seats on the seven-member board will be opening up — those of Blake Willoughby and Della Streaty-Wilhoit. Willoughby announced Nov. 9 that he will seek reelection. The positions are for three years and unpaid.
People can file for candidacy at the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St., until 5 p.m. Dec. 28. Tracy Davenport, board secretary, can be contacted to set up a filing appointment at 573-214-3416 or tdavenport@cpsk12.org.