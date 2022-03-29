An MU professor is working with teachers to help them use speech recognition apps in the classroom to improve literacy among second graders.
Betsy Baker, a professor in the MU College of Education and Human Development, is partnering with MU’s eMINTS National Center to build the Talk to read program.
A recent $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will be used to apply speech recognition software that allows second graders to speak into a tablet and watch their words appear on the screen.
Baker, whose research focuses on literacy in the digital world, said she realized she needed experts who knew how to help teachers implement technology in the classroom. That's why Baker wanted to work with eMINTS, an outreach center in the College of Education and Human Development, that does just that, and its associate director, Cara Wylie.
"We're now turning to her and her team's expertise to help teachers use a speech recognition app that is already available in their classrooms so that kids can talk to read, using their own experiences, their own language that hopefully is very engaging to them," Baker said.
Wylie said the federal grant will provide tablets for the students and headsets to help reduce the noise in the classroom.
"As technology changes and different ways to use it to enhance learning, this is another great opportunity to help students improve their literacy," Wylie said.
In her experiences in the classroom, Baker has found that students learn harder words more quickly because they are using them in their own way.
“With this Talk to read approach, we are putting the kids in the driver seat," Baker said in an MU news release. "They can watch their own words, stories and experiences become written words by simply talking to their tablet.”
“We often forget that children speak at a much higher level than what they read or write, so instead of simply saying ‘car’ or ‘flower’ into their speech recognition app, they might say ‘Lamborghini’ or ‘dandelion’'" she said in an interview. “I want students to know the words they draw from their personal experiences are just as valuable as the words in the books they check out of the library.”
Baker said early literacy development is always crucial. However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important because some students struggled to adjust to learning remotely and lost valuable classroom time.
It's still early days for Talk to read. Baker and Wylie are spending the next year to prep before they involve teachers. When a pilot program starts, it will be used in under-served, rural parts of the state where there are high rates of free and reduced-price lunch programs.
More than 90 second grade teachers and 1,800 students will test out Talk to read.