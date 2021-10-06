School districts across Missouri are awaiting appropriation of Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds from the federal government. Locally, Columbia Public Schools has budgeted the $23.5 million it expects to receive this month.
“The money isn’t spent yet," said Heather McArthur, the district's chief financial officer. "We can enter revisions to the budget as necessary as additional information becomes available.”
All federally supplied funds are distributed on a reimbursement basis, meaning the district has to spend the money to get reimbursed for the expense.
The funds are being supplied in accordance with the American Rescue Plan passed into law in the spring as COVID-19 relief. Money received by school districts must be spent on COVID-19 recovery; the district is required to have a Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service Plan that addresses mitigation strategies to keep kids in school, McArthur said.
After a summer of construction heavily focused on HVAC improvements, $11.5 million of the district’s ESSER III funds has been budgeted for more HVAC projects, per a Sept. 13 district finance update.
“Air quality is part of the plan in place to ensure a safe return to in-person instruction,” McArthur said.
Noelle Gilzow, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, or CMNEA, said the group wants more of a focus on people versus capital projects.
”You find ways to pay for the things you care about," Gilzow said. "We care about students and teachers."
CMNEA views the ESSER III money as an opportunity to "close opportunity gaps for vulnerable students, support the educator workforce, advance equity, and promote the health and safety of students, educators and their families," according to a list of recommendations the group released in late July.
CMNEA is the larger of two teacher's groups in Columbia; the other is the Columbia Missouri State Teachers Association. CMNEA assists members with collective bargaining, filing grievances and planning for retirement.
Of the district's expected ESSER III funds, $2.5 million has been earmarked for tutoring and stipends. McArthur hopes the district can compensate its teachers who put in extra work tutoring students in the midst of a teacher labor shortage with stipends.
“Our first want to is to compensate our own teachers, but the possibility is there to bring in outside contractors to support our students,” McArthur said.
McArthur also noted the increased future pay flexibility these funds could provide.
“Pulling some of these capital items, such as technology devices, away from our operating budget will free up funds in the budget to help bring continued improvements to our compensation plan for all employees,” she said.
The district has been careful not to budget anything that could be a recurring expense, such as teacher recruitment or tutoring programs, instead opting for one-time expenditures with the one-time funds, McArthur said
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website, $50 million has been designated from the state's ESSER funds to support a teacher retention and recruitment program. The program is expected to support teachers for the next three school years.
Gilzow made special note of CMNEA's support of teacher stipends. "Stipends come and go," she said. "These temporary funds can support teachers without having to start long-term programs."