The Columbia Missouri National Education Association has announced its endorsements for the April 4 Columbia School Board election.
Candidates April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman received endorsements for the three seats coming open, according to a news release from the teachers' union.
President Noelle Gilzow cited Ferrao's "advocacy and ongoing work with various PTAs" across the district as well as her support for families, students and educators as reasons for her endorsement in the release.
Harper, a lawyer for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, received an endorsement because his "knowledge of board policies and school budgets will be a strong asset to our school board.”
CMNEA endorsed Lyman, a parent and Columbia Public Schools graduate, because of his understanding of the community through his work at Veterans United. "He is respected by many families and educators in the district," the release stated.
The group, one of two teachers organizations supporting Columbia teachers, made the endorsements after an "extensive candidate screening process" that included a questionnaire, interview and online candidate forum Feb. 7.
The forum addressed topics including district budgeting and bargaining. Six of the seven candidates — Ferrao, Harper, Lyman, James Gordon, John Potter and incumbent Chris Horn — participated; Chuck Basye declined.
Columbia School Board terms are for three years and unpaid.