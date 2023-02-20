The Columbia Missouri National Education Association has announced its endorsements for the April 4 Columbia School Board election.

Candidates April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman received endorsements for the three seats coming open, according to a news release from the teachers' union.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you