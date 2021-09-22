You are the owner of this article.
'This one is huge!': Two Mile Prairie's pumpkin patch yields first harvest

Until Tuesday’s change in the weather, the steamy final days of summer still held sway at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School. But the students there have been getting in the fall spirit for weeks, spending time in their pumpkin patch and sunflower field.

“Our garden area isn’t roped off, so when the kids are out for recess, they can come over and check on it,” the principal, Amanda Ruyle, said Friday.

Students first attempted to plant the seeds for their fall harvest in May at the school’s “ag day” but were thwarted by too much mud and rain. Instead, the kindergartners planted their sunflower seeds and the first graders their pumpkins, corn and beans in the last week of school.

“This has been a learning opportunity,” Ruyle laughed, referring to the trials of tending the garden during summer break and the resulting small crop yield. “Our students are working now to problem-solve what went wrong so it goes better next year.”

Nonetheless, the now-first graders were all smiles and giggles as they ran out to show off their favorite pumpkins.

From left, Anna Haley, principal Amanda Ruyle and Marina Kelly, 6, look at a pair of pumpkins

From left, Marina Kelly, 6, Principal Amanda Ruyle and Anna Haley, 6, look at a pair of pumpkins Friday at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School in Columbia. The pumpkin patch is a part of the school’s outdoor area, so the students can access the patch to look at and tend to the pumpkins whenever they want. The school’s place-based education system is influenced by the area surrounding the school and aims to connect students to their environment.

“The big ones are the best because they have the most seeds, and then we can use those seeds to grow more pumpkins next year,” said Jedi James, 6.

Jedi, who is excited to dress up as a ghost for Halloween, said his favorite thing to do with pumpkins is to carve jack-o’-lanterns.

Nearby, Jacob Held, 7, declared he had found “just the right pumpkin.”

“This one is huge!” Jacob said. “It must get a lot of sunshine to help it grow.”

“Who thinks I should yank it off and take it home?” Sammi Kagiwada, 6, called out.

Many of Sammi’s peers voted yes, but Ruyle advised her to wait so they could all see how big the pumpkins will get by October.

Ruyle said they are planning a schoolwide assembly to decide together what to do with their harvest crops.

“Then we are going to put the pumpkins in a clear container so the kids can observe the decomposition process,” she said.

They will then use the seeds from this year’s harvest to plant a new crop for next year, continuing the cycle.

“Come look!” Marina Kelly, 6, yelled to her classmates. “I found a huge corn on the cob — it is, like, this wide!”

When a band of excited 6-year-olds bounded over, Marina revealed her trick, instead holding up a large handful of weeds. “They always fall for that,” she said conspiratorially.

Marina then explained the importance of maintenance as she continued pulling up weeds that were burying smaller pumpkins in the garden. “It is important to pull up the weeds so the pumpkins get lots of water and sun to grow,” she said.

Lily Baker, 6, reaches down to grab a pumpkin

Willow Wheat, 6, reaches down to grab a pumpkin Friday at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School in Columbia. Two Mile recently became an agricultural school.

Two Mile Prairie is a place-based agriculture school where they integrate hands-on education outside with traditional classroom learning inside. Ruyle explained how the teachers attempt to incorporate the pumpkin patch into all aspects of the children’s day.

“It’s about building in all content areas — it’s not just about learning about agriculture in science but also reading books about pumpkins in literature and writing about their experience in the pumpkin patch,” she said.

Jedi James, 6, touchs the skin of a pumpkin

Jedi James, 6, touches the skin of a pumpkin Friday at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School in Columbia. Jedi’s favorite thing to do with pumpkins is make jack-o’-lanterns.

Anna Haley, 6, said she likes the small pumpkins best.

“I like the little tiny ones because they are so cute,” she said.

“I think they are so small because of all the leaves on the vine,” she explained. “Look, see, they are taking up all the nutrients.”

However, Anna acknowledged the smaller pumpkins are less useful when it comes to making her favorite thing with pumpkins: pumpkin pie, “with whipped cream!”

Sammi Kagiwada, right, holds a pumpkin still on its stem

Sammi Kagiwada, 6, right, holds a pumpkin by its stem Friday at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School in Columbia. Two Mile Prairie first graders planted the pumpkin patch in the spring as part of their place-based education curriculum.
  • Assistant city editor, summer 2021. Former education reporter, spring 2021. I am a Masters student studying news editing. Reach me at madisonjstephens@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @MadiStephens6.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

